High schools countdown: Cienega's Isaiah Webb ready to produce after injury-shortened 2019

Stepping into his new role was an easy transition for Webb considering his family tree is composed of football junkies. Webb’s father, Thomas Webb Sr., coached at Pima College and Cholla and Palo Verde high schools, and played under coaches Ollie Mayfield and Bob Sicilian at Sabino. Webb’s oldest uncle, Tony Webb, was named a Tucson All-Star under Mayfield. Another uncle, Josh Kemberling, was a Tucson All-Star offensive tackle and won a state championship under Jeff Scurran at Sabino. Webb’s cousins include current Wildcats wide receiver Drew Dixon and former Sabino lineman DeAndre Dixon. Webb and his older brother, Thomas Webb Jr., who’s currently a safety at Western New Mexico, were the only members of the family to play for Cienega.

Coming from a long line of football players made Webb a student of the game at an early age.

“All I’ve known growing up was football,” Webb said. “Nine months out of the year, it’s football, football, football. I fell in love with the sport and everything that goes into it especially in the film room.

“I live in the film room so you might be faster than me, but if I beat you to the spot, I’ll take you there. I’m trying to be smart, be prepared, always be in position at all times, that’s the way I live my life and that’s the way I play my game.”