High schools countdown: David Cordero poised to be Salpointe Catholic's next great RB

Now a senior, Cordero’s goals for this season are to lead the Lancers back into the eight-team Open Division playoff bracket and rush for 1,000 yards.

In Salpointe's season-opening 29-21 win over Casa Grande, Cordero rushed for 116 yards on 18 carries. If Cordero wants to reach both goals, he’ll have to be at his best in every game. That starts on Oct. 23 against Sierra Vista Buena, when the Lancers return from their two-week quarantine following a positive COVID-19 test.

Proof he’s good: Cordero hasn’t received an official Division I offer, but NAU, Hawaii and Arizona State have shown interest. Currently, Cordero has a slew of offers from FCS and Division II programs across the country.

“The offers I really want to get are Hawaii, NAU and ASU — and (Arizona),” said Cordero.

His preferred destination is Tempe.

“My mom works at the U of A so you would think I’d want to go to the U of A, but I like going against her and say ASU is better,” he said. “My dream school right now is ASU. … Just everything I’ve seen from the outside, I want to go there.”

He said it: “I think he’s the best running back in the city — in the state. He can do everything. He’s a home run hitter and at any time, he could take it for a touchdown. He can run between the tackles or if he takes it outside, it’s going to be a track meet. He’s a phenomenal kid and works hard, and it really just goes into his preparation all week. … He does all the little things and anything you ask him to do, he’s right there doing it.” — Neveleff

