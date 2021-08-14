High schools countdown: Sabino's Savaughn Berryhill hopes breakout season leads to a 'dream school' offer

“He would always push me to run the whole thing and then the on the last stretch, he would always want me to sprint it and then he would sprint it with me,” Savaughn Berryhill said. “He’s always trying to push us to be better and he was always a big role model — and still to this day he is.”

Competition is the Berryhill family’s way.

“My siblings always make me better as a player, because they always think they’re better than me,” Berryhill said. “They all push me to be better.”

Berryhill emerged as a freshman playmaker for Sabino, which is “pretty rare for a freshman,” Sabercats coach Ryan McBrayer said.

Of course, there were growing pains.

“He kind of came in and was shocked by our systems and signs and how we call plays,” McBrayer said. “But as soon as it clicked, he was able to let his physical tools to take over and was able to earn a starting spot as a freshman. That’s pretty damn impressive. The sky’s the limit for him as long as he continues to grow.”

Berryhill conceded that it took him “a few weeks to learn the plays, but once I got the plays down, I was able to go out, play to my full ability, full potential and make plays at practice.”