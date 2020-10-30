Nogales High School cancels football opener against Sahuarita after positive COVID-19 tests

Nogales High School's season-opening football game against Sahuarita was canceled early Friday morning after two student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.
In a report by Nogales International, Nogales principal Tim Colgate said the status of future football games will be determined soon.
Nogales football has to cancel opener tonight vs Sahuarita because of a positive Covid case, coach Jake Teyechea confirmed. Might have to cancel next week, too— Richard Obert (@azc_obert) October 30, 2020
Nogales' cancellation of its football game marks the second team in Southern Arizona to have its scheduled affected by COVID-19. Salpointe Catholic postponed its contest against Sierra Vista to last Friday — initially scheduled for Oct. 9 — after one player tested positive for the coronavirus, which forced the team into a two-week quarantine.
Nogales has five games remaining on its 2020 schedule: at Cienega (Nov. 6), at Tucson High (Nov. 13), vs. Rio Rico (Nov. 20), at Walden Grove (Dec. 4), vs. Douglas (Dec. 10).
