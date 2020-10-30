 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nogales High School cancels football opener against Sahuarita after positive COVID-19 tests

Nogales High School cancels football opener against Sahuarita after positive COVID-19 tests

High school football logo NEW

Nogales High School's season-opening football game against Sahuarita was canceled early Friday morning after two student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

In a report by Nogales International, Nogales principal Tim Colgate said the status of future football games will be determined soon. 

Nogales' cancellation of its football game marks the second team in Southern Arizona to have its scheduled affected by COVID-19. Salpointe Catholic postponed its contest against Sierra Vista to last Friday — initially scheduled for Oct. 9 — after one player tested positive for the coronavirus, which forced the team into a two-week quarantine. 

Nogales has five games remaining on its 2020 schedule: at Cienega (Nov. 6), at Tucson High (Nov. 13), vs. Rio Rico (Nov. 20), at Walden Grove (Dec. 4), vs. Douglas (Dec. 10). 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The Back Page Ep. 6: Arizona Wildcats football predictions plus special guest Stevie Rocker from CDO

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News