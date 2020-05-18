Sahuaro tackle Jonah Miller commits to Oregon, becoming latest top Tucson prospect to leave state

The top high school football prospect in Tucson plans to play for Oregon, continuing a pattern of local talent leaving the area.
Sahuaro High School offensive tackle Jonah Miller announced Monday that he has committed to the Ducks. 247Sports rates Miller as a four-star prospect and the sixth-best player in the state of Arizona for the class of 2021. Oregon has secured commitments from half of those players.
Miller, who transferred to Sahuaro from Salpointe Catholic, is listed at 6-8, 285 pounds. He recently had narrowed his finalists to six schools: Arizona State, Penn State, Oregon, Texas, USC and Washington.
Miller posted his commitment on social media Monday afternoon. Miller thanked multiple family members and coaches in the post, including former Salpointe coach Dennis Bene.
“Each and every one of you have impacted my life in a positive and fantastic way,” Miller wrote. “I couldn’t have done what I’ve done so far without your guidance and coaching. Thank you again to all that helped me reach this point!”
Thank you to @coach_cristobal and @CoachMirabal for accepting me into their program!!! #scoducks #GoDucks #TakeFlight21 🦆☝️ pic.twitter.com/FDd1jbBU8S— jonahmiller (@jonahmiller17) May 18, 2020
The top three Tucson prospects in the class of 2020 – Bijan Robinson, Lathan Ransom and Bruno Fina – eschewed local opportunities to play for out-of-state schools. Robinson signed with Texas, Ransom with Ohio State and Fina with UCLA.
The Arizona Wildcats signed three of 247Sports’ top 33 in-state prospects for 2020, though none is from Tucson. Kevin Sumlin and his staff did land Marana’s Jordan Morgan in the class of 2019.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!