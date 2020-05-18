Sahuaro tackle Jonah Miller commits to Oregon, becoming latest top Tucson prospect to leave state

The top high school football prospect in Tucson plans to play for Oregon, continuing a pattern of local talent leaving the area.

Sahuaro High School offensive tackle Jonah Miller announced Monday that he has committed to the Ducks. 247Sports rates Miller as a four-star prospect and the sixth-best player in the state of Arizona for the class of 2021. Oregon has secured commitments from half of those players.

Miller, who transferred to Sahuaro from Salpointe Catholic, is listed at 6-8, 285 pounds. He recently had narrowed his finalists to six schools: Arizona State, Penn State, Oregon, Texas, USC and Washington.

Miller posted his commitment on social media Monday afternoon. Miller thanked multiple family members and coaches in the post, including former Salpointe coach Dennis Bene.