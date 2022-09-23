Salpointe Catholic cleans up first-half penalties, thumps Cienega in battle of Tucson powerhouses

Eight penalties for 100 yards bogged down Salpointe Catholic in the opening half of its showdown with Cienega on Friday night, but the Lancers cleaned up the self-inflicted errors in the second half to cruise past the Bobcats 37-13.

Salpointe committed just one penalty in the second half on Friday.

"That first half, I was not very pleased," said Salpointe Catholic coach Eric Rogers. "We had 100 yards of penalties. We were just undisciplined, not doing what we need to do when we're in a football game. ... A couple of them were defensive plays ... but a couple of them — spinning the football, late hit, late hit out of bounds, late hit on the quarterback — little things that we are in control of, and we need to do a better job of being disciplined."

Following a three-and-out possession by Cienega to open the game, Salpointe running back Dailan Goodman scored an 11-yard touchdown to give the Lancers a 6-0 lead. The Bobcats' offensive struggles continued with a fumble recovered by the Lancers on the first play from scrimmage. A field goal by senior Carson Fiske extended Salpointe's lead 9-0.

Brayden Cherry threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Peterson, then Bobcats defensive lineman Abram Bury forced Lancers quarterback Fredo Sotelo to fumble, with safety Sean Cadena picking up the loose ball. Cherry then threw his second and final touchdown of the game to junior receiver Ari Dubin.

Cienega's 13-9 advantage would be the only lead of the game for the Bobcats. Both of Cienega's touchdowns happened immediately after personal foul penalties committed by the Lancers.

"I told them at halftime, 'If we don't beat ourselves, I'm pretty sure that if we go out there and play a pretty good second half, take care of business and not turn the ball over' — I kind of wanted us to do this," Rogers said.

Just before halftime, Sotelo connected with Salpointe receiver Gage Felix for a 48-yard touchdown. To start the second half, Felix had another 30-yard touchdown. Felix finished the night with four catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

Salpointe linebacker Conner Raetzman returned an interception for a touchdown in the third quarter to take a 30-13 lead. The final score of the night for the Lancers was a one-handed, 32-yard acrobatic catch down the sideline by two-way star Nate Spivey.Rogers said, "(Spivey) does that stuff all the time."

"That kid is going to play college football now," Rogers said of Spivey. "He's something else. ... This is nothing new for us. He does this stuff all the time in practice. He's outstanding. We have to keep him going."

Sotelo can attest.

"Everybody is surprised, but he does that all the time in practice," Sotelo said. "It was a spectacular catch, I gave my guy a shot and he did that."

Sotelo, who threw two interceptions in a blowout loss to Chandler Basha last week, finished Friday night completing 12 of 15 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns.

"Scrambling around and throwing the ball in the air, that can't happen, so I took that to heart, took accountability in practice and it showed out tonight," Sotelo said.

Rogers said he was "super, super proud" of Sotelo for his performance on Friday.

"He played his best game, there's no question about it," Rogers said. "He came out and was making great decisions with the football. ... I know that was a hard week for him, but he stepped up big."

Up next: The Lancers (2-2) will enter a bye week before hosting Mica Mountain. The Bobcats (1-2) dropped their second straight game and will hit the road next Friday to face Goodyear Desert Edge, which beat Ironwood Ridge 50-0 on Friday.