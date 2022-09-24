Salpointe Catholic clubs Cienega; Pusch RIdge Christian suffers first loss

Eight penalties for 100 yards bogged down Salpointe Catholic in the opening half of its showdown with Cienega on Friday night, but the Lancers cleaned up the self-inflicted errors in the second half to cruise past the Bobcats 37-13.

Salpointe committed just one penalty in the second half. The Lancers improved to 2-2.

“That first half, I was not very pleased,” said Salpointe Catholic coach Eric Rogers. “We had 100 yards of penalties. We were just undisciplined, not doing what we need to do when we’re in a football game. ... A couple of them were defensive plays ... but a couple of them — spinning the football, late hit, late hit out of bounds, late hit on the quarterback — little things that we are in control of, and we need to do a better job of being disciplined.”

Following a three-and-out possession by Cienega to open the game, Salpointe running back Dailan Goodman scored punched in an 11-yard touchdown to give the Lancers a 6-0 lead. The Bobcats’ offensive struggles continued with a fumble recovered by the Lancers on the first play from scrimmage. A field goal by senior Carson Fiske extended Salpointe’s lead to 9-0.

Brayden Cherry threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Peterson, then Bobcats defensive lineman Abram Bury forced Lancers quarterback Fredo Sotelo to fumble, with safety Sean Cadena picking up the loose ball. Cherry then threw his second and final touchdown of the game to junior receiver Ari Dubin.

Cienega’s 13-9 advantage would be the only lead of the game for the Bobcats. Both of Cienega’s touchdowns happened immediately after personal foul penalties committed by the Lancers.

“I told them at halftime, ‘If we don’t beat ourselves, I’m pretty sure that if we go out there and play a pretty good second half, take care of business and not turn the ball over’ — I kind of wanted us to do this,” Rogers said.

Just before halftime, Sotelo connected with Salpointe receiver Gage Felix for a 48-yard touchdown. To start the second half, Felix had another 30-yard touchdown. Felix finished the night with four catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

Salpointe linebacker Conner Raetzman returned an interception for a touchdown in the third quarter to make it 30-13. The final score of the night for the Lancers was a one-handed, 32-yard acrobatic catch down the sideline by two-way star Nate Spivey. Said Rogers: “(Spivey) does that stuff all the time.”

“That kid is going to play college football now,” Rogers said. “He’s something else. ... This is nothing new for us. He does this stuff all the time in practice. He’s outstanding. We have to keep him going.”

Sotelo can attest.

“Everybody is surprised, but he does that all the time in practice,” Sotelo said. “It was a spectacular catch, I gave my guy a shot and he did that.”

Sotelo, who threw two interceptions in a blowout loss to Chandler Basha last week, finished Friday night completing 12 of 15 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns.

“Scrambling around and throwing the ball in the air, that can’t happen, so I took that to heart, took accountability in practice and it showed out tonight,” Sotelo said.

Rogers said he was “super, super proud” of Sotelo for his performance on Friday.

“He played his best game, there’s no question about it,” Rogers said. “He came out and was making great decisions with the football. ... I know that was a hard week for him, but he stepped up big.”

Pusch Ridge suffers first loss

Pusch Ridge Christian played the first half of Friday’s game against Thatcher before inclement weather forced both teams inside.

The Lions returned Saturday night to play the second half, and fell 28-14.

Because of the delay, Pusch Ridge (5-1) will have one fewer day to prepare for this week’s game against Sabino (5-0). The Sabercats beat Safford 68-14 to stay undefeated, with star quarterback Cameron Hackworth throwing for 309 yards and five scores. Hackworth also rushed one time for 15 yards and a touchdown.

Tucson High beats South Mountain, coached by ex-Cat

Tucson High scored 20 first-half points and held on, beating Phoenix South Mountain 20-12 on Friday night to improve to 2-1 on the season.

South Mountain is coached by former Arizona Wildcats and NFL standout Byron Evans. The Jaguars fell to 2-2.

Tucson High will play at Catalina Foothills and at Sunnyside before returning home Oct. 14 for a game against Mountain View.







Tanque Verde notches first win

Five different Tanque Verde players scored rushing touchdowns and the Eagles notched their first victory of the season with a 61-rout of North Pointe Prep.

Rocco Haggard, Kasey Johnson, James Torok, Matthew Ramos and Sebastian Blakeman all punched the ball in. Josh Lopez and Delon Harrison both caught touchdown passes.

TV (1-4) will play Santa Rita this week.

Photos: Cienega vs. Salpointe high school football