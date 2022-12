State high school football scores and schedule: CDO falls short in close semifinal loss

Friday's scores

Class 6A semifinals

No. 4 Phoenix Pinnacle 49, No. 1 Queen Creek Casteel 42

No. 2 Gilbert Highland 35, No. 6 Mesa Red Mountain 21

Class 5A semifinals

No. 4 Glendale Cactus 21, No. 1 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep 17

No. 3 Gilbert Higley 35, No. 2 Scottsdale Desert Mountain 33

Class 4A semifinals

No. 2 Snowflake 16, No. 6 Canyon del Oro 13

No. 1 ALA-Gilbert North vs. No. 13 Lake Havasu

Saturday's games

Open Division semifinals

No. 1 Peoria Liberty vs. No. 5 Scottsdale Saguaro, 6 p.m., at Glendale Mountain Ridge High School

No. 2 Chandler Basha vs. No. 3 Chandler, 6 p.m., at Mesa Dobson High School

Next Friday's games

Class 5A championship

No. 3 Gilbert Higley vs. No. 4 Glendale Cactus, 8 p.m., at Tempe's Sun Devil Stadium

Class 4A championship

No. 2 Snowflake vs. TBD, 4 p.m., at Tempe's Sun Devil Stadium

Next Saturday's games

Open Division championship

Teams TBD, 6 p.m., at Tempe's Sun Devil Stadium

Class 6A championship