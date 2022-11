Thursday night's high school football scores and schedule

Thursday's scores

Amphitheater 26, Sahuarita 17

Casa Grande Vista Grande 56, Douglas 26

Cienega 34, Tucson High 3

Desert View 41, Mountain View 19

Marana 70, Rincon/University 0

Mica Mountain 26, Canyon del Oro 7

Nogales 42, Cholla 21

Queen Creek 12, Salpointe Catholic 6

Sierra Vista Buena 15, Ironwood Ridge 6

Sunnyside 47, Flowing Wells 0

Friday's 7 p.m. games

CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALS

No. 8 Chandler Valley Christian at No. 1 Thatcher

No. 5 Surprise Paradise Honors at No. 4 Show Low

No. 6 Eager Round Valley at No. 3 Pusch Ridge Christian

No. 7 Sabino at No. 2 Mesa Eastmark

CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS

No. 8 Camp Verde at No. 1 Pima

No. 5 Holbrook at No. 4 Willcox

No. 11 Gilbert Christian at No. 3 Scottsdale Christian

No. 7 Tonopah Valley at No. 2 Morenci

OTHER GAMES