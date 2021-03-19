Foothills advances to state finals in boys basketball; Salpointe's season ends in semis

Catalina Foothills' boys basketball team is headed to the Class 5A state finals.

The second-seeded Falcons outlasted third-seeded Glendale Ironwood 66-54 in Thursday's state semifinals to earn a spot in Saturday's title game. Foothills will take on top-seeded Peoria Centennial at 2:30 p.m. in a game played at Gilbert Mesquite High School.

While Foothills advanced Thursday night, Salpointe Catholic wasn't as fortunate. The host Lancers fell 62-57 in overtime to Paradise Honors in the Class 4A state semifinals. The boys basketball team was looking to become the fourth Salpointe team to play for a state title on Friday; the Lancers' boys and girls soccer teams and girls basketball team had already advanced.

Here's a look at Saturday's schedule:

BOYS BASKETBALL



Class 5A state finals

Saturday: No. 2 Catalina Foothills vs. No. 1 Peoria Centennial at Gilbert Mesquite High School, 2:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 5A state finals