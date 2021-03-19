 Skip to main content
Foothills advances to state finals in boys basketball; Salpointe's season ends in semis
Foothills advances to state finals in boys basketball; Salpointe's season ends in semis

  • Updated

Catalina Foothills' Ben Pinckney (32) wades into the paint and three Glendale Ironwood defenders to get his hands on a rebound in their state 5A semifinal game at Catalina Foothills High School, Tucson, Ariz., March 18, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Catalina Foothills' boys basketball team is headed to the Class 5A state finals.

The second-seeded Falcons outlasted third-seeded Glendale Ironwood 66-54 in Thursday's state semifinals to earn a spot in Saturday's title game. Foothills will take on top-seeded Peoria Centennial at 2:30 p.m. in a game played at Gilbert Mesquite High School.

While Foothills advanced Thursday night, Salpointe Catholic wasn't as fortunate. The host Lancers fell 62-57 in overtime to Paradise Honors in the Class 4A state semifinals. The boys basketball team was looking to become the fourth Salpointe team to play for a state title on Friday; the Lancers' boys and girls soccer teams and girls basketball team had already advanced.

Here's a look at Saturday's schedule:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 5A state finals

Saturday: No. 2 Catalina Foothills vs. No. 1 Peoria Centennial at Gilbert Mesquite High School, 2:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 5A state finals

Saturday: No. 5 Flowing Wells vs. No. 3 Goodyear Millennium at Gilbert Mesquite High School, noon

Class 4A state finals

Saturday: No. 2 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 1 Seton Catholic Prep at Avondale St. John Paul II Catholic, noon

BOYS SOCCER

Class 4A state final

Saturday: No. 1 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 3 Walden Grove at Mountain View High School, 2 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 4A state final

Saturday: No. 3 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 1 Prescott at Scottsdale Coronado High School, 4:30 p.m.

