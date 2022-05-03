 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Foothills girls rout Lake Havasu, advance to Division II tennis semis (with scores)

  • Updated

Catalina Foothills’ girls tennis team is having a good week. And it's about to get even better.

On Monday, the doubles team of Sophia Silverman and Abbigail Mulick beat top-seeded Madeline Monroy and Kambra Roles of Waddell Canyon View in three sets to capture the Division II state doubles title.

Less than a day later, top-seeded Foothills routed visiting Lake Havasu 6-0 in the Division II team quarterfinals. The Falcons will take on Canyon View at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Paseo Racquet Club in Phoenix, with the winner advancing to the afternoon finals.

The Falcons were the only local team to advance in Tuesday’s team competition.

Second-seeded Phoenix Xavier College Prep beat No. 10 Rincon/University 5-1 in the Division I team quarterfinals, while No. 2 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep beat No. 10 Nogales 6-1 in the Division II quarters.

In Division III, No. 8 Chandler Prep beat No. 1 Pusch Ridge Christian 5-4 at the Hilton El Conquistador.

There’s some consolation for Rincon, which produced this year’s Division I state singles champion. Tanvi Narendan beat Scottsdale Desert Mountain’s Savanna Kollock, 6-4, 6-2 on Monday to win the D-I individual title.

Wednesday will feature boys tennis action from throughout the state. Five Southern Arizona teams will play, including top-seeded Catalina Foothills in Division II Foothills’ boys team is led by Jared Perry, who won the Division II singles title on Monday with a 6-4, 3-6, 14-12 win over Mathew Johanson of Phoenix Greenway. The Falcons’ duo of Austin Cohen and Grant Cohen won the Division II doubles title with a 6-4, 7-6 victory over Paradise Valley’s Nimith Gurigala and Brady Kroening.

Here’s a look at Wednesday’s tennis schedule:

Boys tennis

Division II team quarterfinals

No. 8 ALA-Gilbert North at No. 1 Catalina Foothills, 3 p.m.

No. 5 Tempe McClintock at No .4 Nogales, 3 p.m.

No. 11 Sahuarita at No. 3 Goodyear Estrella Foothills, 3 p.m.

No. 15 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep at No. 10 Ironwood Ridge, 3 p.m.

Division III team quarterfinals

No. 11 Tanque Verde vs. No. 3 Scottsdale Prep at Indian School Park, 2:30 p.m.

