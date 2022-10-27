Foothills-Rio Rico game highlights full slate of Friday night football in Tucson

“The revenge game.”

It’s a popular expression used in football when a player or coach faces a team they used to be affiliated with.

There are two "revenge games" in Tucson on Friday. Former Ironwood Ridge leader Matt Johnson and Mountain View will host the Nighthawks. Johnson led Ironwood Ridge to the school’s first and only state title in 2012.

The Star’s "revenge game” of the week takes place at Catalina Foothills, where the Falcons will take on legendary Jeff Scurran and Rio Rico. Scurran led the Falcons to the Class 4A state championship in 2016.

The Star previews (and predicts) how every game Friday night will shape up. All kickoff times are 7 p.m. and predicted winners are in ALL CAPS.

Tolleson (2-5) at SALPOINTE CATHOLIC (4-3)

Location: 1545 E. Copper St.

What to expect: The Lancers bounced back from their 27-24 loss to Mesa Red Mountain with a statement 31-14 win over Gilbert Williams Field. Salpointe Catholic defenders Conner Raetzman, Mason Sanchez and Dinos Drossos each notched interceptions, while quarterback Fredo Sotelo threw for touchdowns. This week should be easier. Call it 38-14.

SIERRA VISTA BUENA (5-2) at Tucson High (2-5)

Location: 400 N. Second Ave.

What to expect: Since starting 2-1 under interim head coach Malcolm Nelson, the Badgers have sputtered, losing four straight games. Meanwhile, Buena has won four of its last five contests, including a 47-35 win over Mountain View last week. Sophomore running back Andres Bonillas had 17 carries for 176 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Expect Bonillas to run wild again. Call it 35-20.

WALDEN GROVE (5-2) at Amphitheater (1-6)

Location: 125 W. Yavapai Road

What to expect: Walden Grove quarterback Gabriel Smith has thrown for 2,053 yards, 21 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. In the last four games, Smith has a 16-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Smith and Walden Grove have the hot hand. Call it 49-13.

CANYON DEL ORO (6-1) at Casa Grande Vista Grande (6-2)

Location: 1556 N Arizola Road, Casa Grande

What to expect: CDO has scored 49 points in three straight games. That likely won’t happen this week against a Vista Grande team riding six straight wins. Winner of Friday night will control its destiny to win the Class 4A Region title. We like CDO to squeak out a win on the road. Call it 23-20.

CIENEGA (3-4) at Desert View (4-2)

Location: 4101 E. Valencia Road

What to expect: Desert View has found its groove, averaging 39.6 points over the last three games. Desert View quarterback Anthony Estrella completed 7 of 8 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns, while senior running back Sean Sierra added 189 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, in a dominant win over Tucson High last week. Cienega is hungry and hopeful to win the rest of its games to make a case for the postseason. Tough call, but we’ll select the Bobcats in a back-and-forth affair. Call it 35-31.

Empire (3-4) at DOUGLAS (3-4)

Location: 1500 15th St., Douglas

What to expect: Douglas is riding a four-game losing streak, while Empire has lost three straight. One team will end its drought — and it’s the home team. Call it 23-21.

MARANA (6-1) at Flowing Wells (2-5)

Location: 3725 N. Flowing Wells Road

What to expect: The Tigers are two points away from having an undefeated record. Marana is one of the top all-around teams in Southern Arizona, with a star quarterback in Elijah Joplin who scored all three touchdowns in last week’s win over Sunnyside, a defense that forced three takeaways, and a passionate and bright coach in Philip Steward. Could this be the year of Marana? We’ll find out in the playoffs. For now, Tigers secure a 56-14 win over Flowing Wells.

Sahuarita (0-7) at SAHUARO (3-4)

Location: 545 N. Camino Seco

What to expect: The Cougars snapped their three-game losing streak last week with a win over Amphi. Sahuaro hasn’t won back-to-back games since the 2019 season. That ends on Friday. Call it 23-13.

MICA MOUNTAIN (3-4) at Pueblo (4-3)

Location: 3500 S. 12th Ave.

What to expect: The team that has baby blue in its color scheme will on Friday. Which one? Tough call. Pueblo is starving for a win after dropping the last two to CDO and Casa Grande Vista Grande. On the other side, Mica Mountain’s offense has been impressive, with sophomore quarterback Jayden Thoreson leading the charge. Thoreson has thrown for 367 yards, nine touchdown passes and no interceptions in the last two games. Pueblo shows grit, but Mica Mountain wins. Call it 21-14.

Nogales (1-6) at RINCON/UNIVERSITY (1-6)

Location: 421 N. Arcadia Blvd.

What to expect: A late touchdown lifted Nogales over Flowing Wells, 13-6 — the Apaches' first of the season. The Rangers are due this week at home. Call it 14-7.

Palo Verde (2-7) at THATCHER (9-0)

Location: 601 N. Third Ave., Thatcher

What to expect: Palo Verde has been outscored 172-0 the last three games. Bad news for the Titans: Class 3A state champion Thatcher is next on the dockett to end the season. Call it 56-7.

PUSCH RIDGE CHRISTIAN (8-1) at Safford (4-5)

Location: 1400 W. Bulldog Blvd., Safford

What to expect: The Lions put a bow on their regular season and make final tweaks before the postseason with a 52-14 win.

BISBEE (3-6) at Catalina (1-8)

Location: 3645 E. Pima St.

What to expect: The Trojans scored their first points of the season in a 52-6 loss to Willcox last week. This week? Another loss, but more points. Call it 48-13.

Ironwood Ridge (1-6) at MOUNTAIN VIEW (2-5)

Location: 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd.

What to expect: Mountain View surrendered 26 points in the third quarter against Sierra Vista Buena. If the Mountain Lions don’t have a let-down start to the second half, Johnson will earn his first victory over his former club. Call it 27-14.

Rio Rico (3-4) at CATALINA FOOTHILLS (4-3)

Location: 4300 E. Sunrise Drive

What to expect: When Scurran was the Falcons' coach, the Falcons were led by star quarterback Rhett Rodriguez — aka "RhettRod." Now at Rio Rico, Scurran has a "ReefRob" in senior Reef Robbins, who completed 11 of 14 passes for 129 yards two weeks ago. If Catalina Foothills’ defensive line and linebackers force third-and-long situations, forcing the Hawks to beat the Falcons through the air, the Falcons should win thei4r fifth game of the season. Call it 24-20.

Cholla (2-5) at SUNNYSIDE (4-3), 10 a.m. Sautrday

Location: 2500 E. Ajo Way (Kino North Stadium)