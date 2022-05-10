 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS

Foothills wins, stays alive in 5A softball playoffs; 2 volleyball teams advance

051122-tuc-spt-hssoftballstandalone-p1

Members of the Catalina Foothills softball team pose for a quick selfie in the moments before Tuesday's Class 5A state playoff elimination game against Cave Creek Cactus Shadows at Amphitheater High School.

 Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star

Catalina Foothills is still alive in the Class 5A state softball playoffs.

The third-seeded Falcons beat No. 6 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 8-7 in an elimination game at Amphi High School, advancing to Thursday's state semifinals. Foothills will take on top-seeded Surprise Willow Canyon at 5:30 p.m. at Rose Mofford Softball Complex in Phoenix; the Falcons must win twice in a row to advance to the final.

On the other side of the 5A bracket, Sunnyside saw its season end with a 2-1 loss to No. 5 Lake Havasu at Rose Mofford. The ninth-seeded Blue Devils were hoping to advance through the loser's bracket to make it into the semis.

Top-seeded Cienega continued to roll through the Class 5A state volleyball playoffs, defeating No. 8 Catalina Foothills 24-26, 25-20, 25-20, 25-16 to advance to the semifinals. Salpointe Catholic punched its ticket in the 4A semis with a 25-16, 25-23, 25-19 win over visiting Prescott. Both teams will play again Thursday night the chance to advance to Saturday's final.

Here's a look at Tuesday's scores and what's on tap for the rest of the week — as of now. Games will be added if/when Tucson teams advance:

TUESDAY

SOFTBALL

Class 5A state playoffs, elimination game

No. 3 Catalina Foothills 8, No. 6 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 7

No. 5 Lake Havasu 2, No. 9 Sunnyside 1

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Class 5A state quarterfinals

No. 1 Cienega def. No. 8 Catalina Foothills 3-1 (24-26, 25-20, 25-20, 25-16)

Class 4A state quarterfinals

No. 2 Salpointe Catholic def. No. 7 Prescott 3-0 (25-16, 25-23, 25-19)

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

Class 5A state semifinals (double-elimination bracket)

No. 9 Desert Mountain/No. 4 Peoria Sunrise Mountain winner vs. No. 1 Nogales at Hohokam Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A state semifinals (double-elimination bracket)

No. 5 Gilbert Mesquite vs. No. 4 Canyon del Oro at Tempe Diablo Stadium, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Walden Grove vs. No. 3 Salpointe Catholic at Tempe Diablo Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Note: If Mesquite or Walden Grove win, teams will play an elimination game Thursday at Tempe Diablo Stadium

THURSDAY

SOFTBALL

Class 5A state semifinals

No. 3 Catalina Foothills vs. No. 1 Surprise Willow Canyon at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 5:30 p.m.

Note: If the semifinal winner already has a loss, the teams will play an elimination game later Thursday.

Class 4A state semifinals (double-elimination bracket)

No. 7 Cottonwood Mingus/No. 2 Phoenix Greenway winner vs. No. 1 Salpointe. Catholic at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 5:30 p.m.

No. 5 Flagstaff Coconino/No. 4 Paradise Honors winner vs. No. 2 Canyon del Oro at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 5:30 p.m.

Note: If the semifinal winner already has a loss, the teams will play an elimination game later Thursday.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Class 5A state semifinals

No. 4 Peoria Sunrise Mountain at No. 1 Cienega, 6 p.m.

Class 4A state semifinals

No. 3 ALA-Gilbert North at No. 2 Salpointe Catholic, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

SOFTBALL

Class 3A state title game

No. 2 Winslow vs. No. 1 Sabino at Farrington Softball Stadium, Tempe, 3 p.m.

