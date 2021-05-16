Four Tucson high school teams to play Monday for baseball, softball titles

Four Tucson teams will play Monday for state championships in baseball and softball — and two of them will do it without leaving the city limits.
Sabino's top-seeded softball team will take on No. 3 Payson at 11:30 a.m. at the UA's Hillenbrand Stadium in the Class 3A state championship game. Immediately after, No. 1 seed Salpointe Catholic will face No. 2 Casa Grande Vista Grande for the Class 4A state title. Their game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
Sabino made the 3A final after outlasting Empire 1-0 in 15 innings on Friday night. Salpointe has cruised through the 4A bracket as part of a so-far-perfect season, outscoring its three opponents by a total score of 35-1.
In Tempe, the same two schools' baseball teams will compete for 3A and 4A titles. Sabino's fourth-seeded baseball team will take on No. 2 Phoenix Odyssey Institute at 4 p.m., with the fourth-seeded Lancers' game against No. 2 Gilbert Mesquite to follow at 7 p.m.. Both games are being played at Tempe Diablo Stadium, spring training home of the Los Angeles Angels.
Sabino is coming off a 9-4 win over top-seeded Valley Christian on Thursday night. The Sabercats opened postseason play with an 18-0 win over Snowflake, then outlasted Pusch Ridge Christian 6-4 in the quarterfinals. Similarly, Salpointe upset the top seed — in this case, Canyon del Oro — in the semifinals, 5-1. The Lancers beat their first two opponents by a combined score of 23-4.
It's been a successful spring season for Salpointe already; the Lancers' beach volleyball team wrapped their perfect season by winning a state title, and their boys volleyball team made it to the Class 4A state semifinals before falling to Phoenix Northwest Christian.
Visit Tucson.com on Monday for more from the state title games, or pick up a copy of Tuesday's Star.