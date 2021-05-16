Four Tucson high school teams to play Monday for baseball, softball titles

Four Tucson teams will play Monday for state championships in baseball and softball — and two of them will do it without leaving the city limits.

Sabino's top-seeded softball team will take on No. 3 Payson at 11:30 a.m. at the UA's Hillenbrand Stadium in the Class 3A state championship game. Immediately after, No. 1 seed Salpointe Catholic will face No. 2 Casa Grande Vista Grande for the Class 4A state title. Their game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

Sabino made the 3A final after outlasting Empire 1-0 in 15 innings on Friday night. Salpointe has cruised through the 4A bracket as part of a so-far-perfect season, outscoring its three opponents by a total score of 35-1.

In Tempe, the same two schools' baseball teams will compete for 3A and 4A titles. Sabino's fourth-seeded baseball team will take on No. 2 Phoenix Odyssey Institute at 4 p.m., with the fourth-seeded Lancers' game against No. 2 Gilbert Mesquite to follow at 7 p.m.. Both games are being played at Tempe Diablo Stadium, spring training home of the Los Angeles Angels.