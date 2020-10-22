Friday night's high school football locations, matchups and picks

Sierra Vista Buena (2-0) vs. SALPOINTE CATHOLIC (1-0)

What to expect: Compared to Salpointe's season opener, this one should have a big-game feel. Start with the crowd: the Lancers are allowed four spectators per player while Buena is allowed two per player. The visiting Colts are navigating the the coronavirus-affected season as best as they can. They moved their first two games because of cancellations, then promptly outscored their opponents 91-26. Senior quarterback Austin Grimm completed 9 of 11 passes for 191 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in a blowout win over Paradise Valley. His top target was junior Keyon Taylor, with the wide receiver-quarterback duo connecting seven times for 130 yards and a touchdown. Grimm was also reinforced by Jelani Brown and Isaac Benoit, who rushed for a combined 228 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Buena is the real deal. And while Salpointe Catholic may be rested from its two-week break, there could also be rust — especially with a new coaching staff and player personnel. Salpointe Catholic’s offensive attack of quarterback Treyson Bourguet, wide receiver Elijah Barclay and running backs Anthony Wilhite and David Cordero will be a handful, and Friday's game could be a thriller. Lancers win, but not by much. Call it 34-28.