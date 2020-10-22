Friday night's high school football locations, matchups and picks

Pusch Ridge Christian carried the torch for Tucson over the last two weeks. That ends this week.
Salpointe Catholic, the other private institution in Tucson allowed to play football amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will return from its two-week quarantine Friday night with a home game against Sierra Vista Buena. Pusch Ridge will travel to Safford.
Next week, some — but not all — of Tucson's high schools are expected to join them.
Here's a look at both of Friday night's games Games are scheduled for 7 p.m. and predicted winners are in ALL CAPS.
Sierra Vista Buena (2-0) vs. SALPOINTE CATHOLIC (1-0)
Where: 1545 E Copper St.
What to expect: Compared to Salpointe's season opener, this one should have a big-game feel. Start with the crowd: the Lancers are allowed four spectators per player while Buena is allowed two per player. The visiting Colts are navigating the the coronavirus-affected season as best as they can. They moved their first two games because of cancellations, then promptly outscored their opponents 91-26. Senior quarterback Austin Grimm completed 9 of 11 passes for 191 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in a blowout win over Paradise Valley. His top target was junior Keyon Taylor, with the wide receiver-quarterback duo connecting seven times for 130 yards and a touchdown. Grimm was also reinforced by Jelani Brown and Isaac Benoit, who rushed for a combined 228 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Buena is the real deal. And while Salpointe Catholic may be rested from its two-week break, there could also be rust — especially with a new coaching staff and player personnel. Salpointe Catholic’s offensive attack of quarterback Treyson Bourguet, wide receiver Elijah Barclay and running backs Anthony Wilhite and David Cordero will be a handful, and Friday's game could be a thriller. Lancers win, but not by much. Call it 34-28.
Pusch Ridge Christian (2-1) vs. SAFFORD (2-0)
Where: 1400 W 11th St., Safford
What to expect: Pusch Ridge Christian has always been to run the ball. Under former head coach Jerry Harris, Pusch Ridge’s identity was as a hard-nosed, power football team, and the Lions never strayed from it — until this season. With coach Kent Middleton in charge, Pusch Ridge is now gaining its yards through the air rather than on the ground. During last week’s 58-26 win over Thatcher, Lions junior quarterback Ryan Fontaine completed 7 of 10 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns. His backup, Hayden Hallett, threw for 120 yards. Pusch Ridge hits the road Friday for one of its toughest battles of the season season. It's a tough call, but Safford should win. Call it 28-22.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!