Friday night's high school football matchups, locations and predictions

Football returns in full force on Friday, with schools from the Tucson Unified School District and teams from the Marana, Sunnyside and Tanque Verde districts opening their high school seasons.

There has been a shift in this week’s slate of games. Empire will miss another week of play due to a positive COVID-19 test. Nogales had to cancel Friday’s game against Cienega, and the Bobcats were unable to find a team with an open schedule for this week. The Sabino-Sahuarita game was canceled earlier this week after the Mustangs reported at least one positive COVID-19 test. Sahuarita went into a quick quarantine, but announced Thursday evening that it plans to host Amphitheater, which was initially scheduled to play Douglas.

Even with the canceled games, Friday represents the largest slate of games so far this season. The Star’s Justin Spears breaks down each game. Games will kick off at 7 p.m., with projected winners in ALL CAPS.

Glendale Mountain Ridge (3-2) vs. SALPOINTE CATHOLIC (3-0)

Where: 1545 E. Copper St.