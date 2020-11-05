Friday night's high school football matchups, locations and predictions

Football returns in full force on Friday, with schools from the Tucson Unified School District and teams from the Marana, Sunnyside and Tanque Verde districts opening their high school seasons.
There has been a shift in this week’s slate of games. Empire will miss another week of play due to a positive COVID-19 test. Nogales had to cancel Friday’s game against Cienega, and the Bobcats were unable to find a team with an open schedule for this week. The Sabino-Sahuarita game was canceled earlier this week after the Mustangs reported at least one positive COVID-19 test. Sahuarita went into a quick quarantine, but announced Thursday evening that it plans to host Amphitheater, which was initially scheduled to play Douglas.
Even with the canceled games, Friday represents the largest slate of games so far this season. The Star’s Justin Spears breaks down each game. Games will kick off at 7 p.m., with projected winners in ALL CAPS.
Glendale Mountain Ridge (3-2) vs. SALPOINTE CATHOLIC (3-0)
Where: 1545 E. Copper St.
What to expect: The Lancers moved up from Class 4A to 5A this year, and they haven’t missed a beat. Salpointe Catholic isn’t winning games in dominant fashion like it did a year ago, but that’s expected when you consider the Lancers lost every defensive starter, All-America running back Bijan Robinson, two-way star Lathan Ransom and Pac-12 offensive linemen Bruno Fina (UCLA) and Jonah Miller (Oregon), who transferred to Sahuaro in the spring before opting out of the 2020 season. The new-look Lancers escaped Gilbert with a 21-14 win over Campo Verde. This week, they’ll host a Glendale Mountain Ridge team that has lost to Mesa Desert Ridge and Anthem Boulder Creek but defeated Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep. Friday will be another tough matchup for Salpointe Catholic, but the Lancers haven’t lost a home game in just over four years. The streak continues. Call it 34-14.
Cholla (0-0) vs. TUCSON HIGH (0-0)
Where: 400 N. Second Ave.
What to expect: There’s a silver lining to the COVID-19 pandemic for Tucson High: The Badgers don’t have to travel to Phoenix every other week to play a Class 6A opponent. The Badgers lost star running back Gary Love to graduation, but quarterback Ayden Ortiz, who threw for 839 yards in 2019, is expected to lead the charge for Tucson High. The Chargers could keep it tight, but the Badgers will prevail. Call it 20-14.
CANYON DEL ORO (0-1) vs. Desert View (0-0)
Where: 4101 E. Valencia Road
What to expect: CDO was tested in its season opener against Cienega, but a dominant defensive performance by the Bobcats spoiled Dustin Peace’s duel with his mentor Pat Nugent. Future Arizona Wildcat Stevie Rocker was held to 20 yards on 16 carries, and CDO’s offense couldn’t find an offensive rhythm in the second half. This week, the Dorados will hit the road to face Desert View. The Jaguars boast running backs Carlos Alvarez and Serge Gboweiah, who combined for 2,482 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns last year. Let’s see if the Dorados have a hangover from last week. If they don’t, they should secure their first victory of the season. Call it 27-15.
Walden Grove (1-0) vs. SAHUARO (0-0)
Where: 545 N. Camino Seco
What to expect: Last Friday’s 63-3 win over Douglas was a perfect storm of a high-powered offense and a shutdown defense for Walden Grove. Sophomore quarterback Caleb Lyden made his varsity debut and completed 7 passes for 124 yards and three touchdowns, while senior wide receiver Ty McDermott hauled in three catches for 80 yards and two scores. Walden Grove’s one-man show at linebacker, senior Sebastian Adamski, recorded 10 tackles. However, Sahuaro isn’t Douglas. After contributing as the backup running back in 2019, Sahuaro senior running back Trevion Watkins, who rushed for 743 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, will be Scott McKee’s workhorse on offense. If Walden Grove can contain Watkins, the Red Wolves have a shot at beating the Cougars. We like Sahuaro at home. Call it 30-28.
Sierra Vista Buena (2-2) vs. IRONWOOD RIDGE (0-0)
Where: 2475 W. Naranja Drive
What to expect: Over a month into the season, and Buena is still playing games on the road. The Colts aren’t scheduled to have a home game until next Friday, when they host Cienega. The last two road trips haven’t been too kind to Buena as the Colts enter this week on a two-game skid against Salpointe Catholic and Casa Grande. Buena running back Tory Walters had a 129-yard, two-touchdown performance in a 41-21 loss to Casa Grande. The Colts will be tested on the road once again, except it’ll be against a rested Ironwood Ridge defense. Expect the Nighthawks to win in tight fashion, 35-31.
PUSCH RIDGE CHRISTIAN (4-1) vs. Ironwood American Leadership Academy (0-5)
Where: 9500 N. Oracle Road
What to expect: The Lions went into the halftime break against Queen Creek San Tan Foothills with a 13-point lead and then outscored them 28-6 in the second half to lock up a 48-13 win. Take away a Week 2 loss at Yuma Catholic, and Pusch Ridge Christian has cracked 30 points in every game this season. Against a winless team at home? Let’s just hope the Lions don’t break the scoreboard. Call it 63-6.
Maricopa (1-4) vs. MARANA (0-0)
Where: 12000 W. Emigh Road, Marana
What to expect: Marana coach Louie Ramirez is optimistic about his team heading into this season. Keep an eye on Isaiah Roebuck, who has returned to the football team after a one-year hiatus following a 779-yard season at wide receiver. With Roebuck and Kai Spencer at wide receiver, Marana could be underrated. They should start the season right with a win. Call it 27-23.
Palo Verde (0-0) vs. PUEBLO (0-0)
Where: 3500 S. 12th Ave.
What to expect: First-year Pueblo head coach Jake Allen takes over for UA “Desert Swarm” member Brandon Sanders, who posted a 41-22 (.650) record and led the Warriors to three state playoff appearances. Allen’s first contest at Pueblo will be against Palo Verde and head coach Mike Wells. The Titans return quarterback Dario Marchica, who tossed for 1,723 yards last season, but had an 18-to-17 touchdown-to-interception ratio. If Marchica can limit turnovers, Palo Verde has a shot, but we think Allen locks up his first win at Pueblo. Call it 24-17.
RINCON/UNIVERSITY (0-0) vs. Tanque Verde (0-0)
Where: 4201 N. Melpomene Way
What to expect: Another head coach is making his debut Friday, and he’s the toughest man this side of the Catalina Mountains. Jay Dobyns, a former UA wide receiver, ATF agent and assistant coach on Dennis Bene’s staff at Salpointe Catholic, takes over at Tanque Verde, a program that last won a game in September 2018. “Jay Bird” may have to wait another week for his first one. We think Rincon will win. Call it 42-13.
AMPHITHEATER (1-0) vs. Sahuarita (0-0)Where: 350 W Sahuarita Road, Sahuarita
What to expect: Amphitheater’s Kiko Trejo and Isiah Hill combined for 276 rushing yards and three touchdowns in last week’s 45-0 win over Rio Rico. The Panthers should have no issue this week, even with the game on the road. Amphi starts off 2020 2-0, after a 30-14 win.
Flowing Wells (0-0) vs. SUNNYSIDE (0-0)
Where: 1725 E. Bilby Road
What to expect: Sunnyside’s passing offense could be one of the most lethal in Tucson by season’s end. Last year, quarterback Deion Conde — then a freshman — threw for 1,604 yards and 13 touchdowns, but also tossed 17 interceptions. Conde is now a sophomore, and his top two targets, Anthony Galvez and Ruben Peralta, return as seniors. The Blue Devils’ offense will be on full display on Friday. Call it 38-0.
RIO RICO (0-1) vs. Santa Rita (0-0)
Where: 3951 S. Pantano Road
What to expect: Santa Rita lost 26 straight games from 2017 until last September, when it captured the first victory of the Richard Sanchez era. The Eagles’ three-win 2019 season was their best since 2011. We need to see how this year’s team fares before predicting wins. Call it 14-13 Rio Rico.
