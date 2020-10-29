Friday night's high school football matchups, locations and predictions

Tucson will finally have somewhat of a normal high school football slate on Friday night. Finally.
Salpointe Catholic, Pusch Ridge Christian and Sierra Vista Buena began playing their 2020 schedules on Oct. 2. The Amphitheater, Vail and Sahuarita district teams join the fun on Friday, with TUSD and Sunnyside district schools scheduled to start next week.
The Star’s game of the week is the season opener between Canyon del Oro and Cienega, two teams considered to be among the best in Southern Arizona. It’s a battle between teacher and protege: Pat Nugent, former CDO head coach, and Dustin Peace, the Dorados’ current coach and a former player of Nugent’s at Flowing Wells. Friday marks the second time Nugent and Peace have faced each other as head coaches.
The Star’s Justin Spears previews Friday’s games and predicts what to expect. All games kick off at 7 p.m., with predicted winners in ALL CAPS.
SALPOINTE CATHOLIC (2-0) vs. Gilbert Campo Verde (3-1)
Where: 3870 S. Quartz St., Gilbert
What to expect: This week was supposed to be quarterback Treyson Bourguet’s return to Marana, but the Lancers instead will play their first road game in the Phoenix area. Gilbert Campo Verde’s defense has allowed just 19 points in its previous three games. On the other side of the coin, Salpointe Catholic’s defense forced six takeaways against Buena last weekend, intercepting five passes. Bourguet is expected to start this week after exiting the Buena game in the second half following a brutal hit to the head. This game won’t be easy, but the Lancers should find a way to win on the road. Call it 34-30.
Sierra Vista Buena (2-1) vs. CASA GRANDE (3-1)
Where: 2730 N. Trekell Road, Casa Grande
What to expect: The Colts should change their mascot to Willie Nelson, because they’re on the road again. Buena and Casa Grande have something in common: Both played against Salpointe Catholic this year. Casa Grande’s season-opening, one-possession loss to the Lancers was more encouraging than Buena’s 31-point defeat, but the score doesn’t indicate quite how the game went. Buena had multiple chances to score on Salpointe Catholic’s defense, but turnovers, including a pick-six, drowned the Colts’ offense. Buena’s defense will have to be at its best this week against Casa Grande quarterback Angel Flores, who has thrown for 683 yards and seven touchdowns and leads the Cougars in rushing. It’ll be a tight one, but expect Casa Grande to escape with a 28-21 win.
PUSCH RIDGE CHRISTIAN (3-1) vs. Queen Creek San Tan Foothills (0-2)
Where: 1255 W. Silverdale Road, Queen Creek
What to expect: Pusch Ridge Christian is a difficult team to figure out, which is probably why the Lions have managed to string together three wins this season. Two weeks ago against Class 2A powerhouse Thatcher, Pusch Ridge showcased its spread offense and utilized seven pass-catchers, most notably Jayden Rittenbach, who had 215 yards and three touchdowns on just six receptions. Then last week against Safford, PRCA star running back Evan Lovett rushed for 211 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. The Lions also continued using their two-quarterback system of Hayden Hallet and Ryan Fontaine in the 31-19 win. The Lions are rolling, and don’t expect them to slow down anytime soon. Pusch Ridge wins 42-13.
Douglas (0-0) vs. WALDEN GROVE (0-0)
Where: 15510 S Sahuarita Park Road, Sahuarita
What to expect: Twins Alex and Jordan Lopez aren’t at Walden Grove anymore, but the Red Wolves should be a sneaky talented and underrated club once again in 2020. Sebastian Adamski, who was recently named to the Star’s top 22 players countdown, is back for his final season and he’s arguably the top linebacker in Southern Arizona this year. Even with the number of question marks surrounding Walden Grove, the Red Wolves should be fine against a Douglas team that’s won one game dating back to last September. Call it 38-13.
SAHUARITA (0-0) vs. Nogales (0-0)
Where: 1950 Apache Blvd., Nogales
What to expect: Nogales will rely heavily on senior quarterback Pedro Rodriguez and wide receiver Richard Hanlan IV this season and must find some players to replace four of the Apaches’ top tacklers from 2019. Sahuarita has a budding star in sophomore Brady Radovich, who was second on the team in rushing as a freshman last year. Mustangs should take care of business on a chilly night in Nogales. Call it 21-7.
Rio Rico (0-0) vs. AMPHITHEATER (0-0)
Where: 125 W. Yavapai Road
What to expect: Had a couple games gone Amphi’s way in 2019, the Panthers would have punched their ticket to the state playoffs. The Panthers return senior two-way star Isiah Hill and junior Kiko Trejo, who combined for 1,312 yards last year. Hill and Trejo alone should give the Panthers a win on Friday. Call it 24-8.
CIENEGA (0-0) vs. Canyon del Oro (0-0)
Where: 25 W. Calle Concordia
What to expect: This game might be the most anticipated matchup between two Tucson-area teams this season. Both teams are stacked with superstar players: Cienega’s offense is focused around run-first quarterback Ryan Swoger and running back Gabe Levy, both of whom were named to the Star’s top 22 players countdown. The Bobcats are loaded on defensive, too, with nose tackle Hunter Schlagel, middle linebacker Isaiah Webb, linebacker Dillon Silva and Bay Area transfer Josiah Flores all in the lineup. Expect CDO to mount a counterattack with its personnel. Running back Stevie Rocker, an Arizona commit, is back and better than ever after missing half of the 2019 season with a gruesome ankle injury. Quarterback Montana Neustadter returns under center; he’ll be blocked by 6-foot-3-inch, 285-pound freshman lineman Sa’Kylee Woodard. This game will most likely be decided by turnovers and in the trenches. Both teams have the talent to win, but this game is more personal for Cienega considering it’s Nugent’s old stomping grounds. Cienega wins one for the gipper. Call it 28-27.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!