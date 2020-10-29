Friday night's high school football matchups, locations and predictions

What to expect: Had a couple games gone Amphi’s way in 2019, the Panthers would have punched their ticket to the state playoffs. The Panthers return senior two-way star Isiah Hill and junior Kiko Trejo, who combined for 1,312 yards last year. Hill and Trejo alone should give the Panthers a win on Friday. Call it 24-8.

CIENEGA (0-0) vs. Canyon del Oro (0-0)

What to expect: This game might be the most anticipated matchup between two Tucson-area teams this season. Both teams are stacked with superstar players: Cienega’s offense is focused around run-first quarterback Ryan Swoger and running back Gabe Levy, both of whom were named to the Star’s top 22 players countdown. The Bobcats are loaded on defensive, too, with nose tackle Hunter Schlagel, middle linebacker Isaiah Webb, linebacker Dillon Silva and Bay Area transfer Josiah Flores all in the lineup. Expect CDO to mount a counterattack with its personnel. Running back Stevie Rocker, an Arizona commit, is back and better than ever after missing half of the 2019 season with a gruesome ankle injury. Quarterback Montana Neustadter returns under center; he’ll be blocked by 6-foot-3-inch, 285-pound freshman lineman Sa’Kylee Woodard. This game will most likely be decided by turnovers and in the trenches. Both teams have the talent to win, but this game is more personal for Cienega considering it’s Nugent’s old stomping grounds. Cienega wins one for the gipper. Call it 28-27.