Friday night's high school football matchups, locations and predictions

BUCKEYE VERRADO (1-0) at Desert View (1-0)

What to expect: Desert View rallied to beat south-side rival Sunnyside 29-21 in last week's opener, scoring the final 16 points after trailing 21-13. Desert View is coming off an emotional victory, but the Vipers of Verrado are fresh off a 21-14 win over Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep. Tough call, but Jaguars get snake-bitten. Call it 30-28 for Verrado.

Flowing Wells (0-1) at SURPRISE WILLOW CANYON (0-1)

What to expect: After taking a 12-0 lead over Amphi, the Caballeros coughed up 27 points in the final three quarters to lose 27-24. Surprise Willow Canyon was routed by a talented Goodyear Millennium team last week. Expect the Wildcats to bounce back this week, 35-27 over the Caballeros.

IRONWOOD RIDGE (1-0) at Mesa Desert Ridge (0-1)

What to expect: Ironwood Ridge quarterback Tyler Hanie completed 10 of 13 passes for 246 yards and four touchdowns in last week's 48-0 win over Glendale Ironwood. His favorite target was Hudson Thompson, who caught four passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns. The Nighthawks' defense also had five sacks and two interceptions in the rout. Mesa Desert Ridge? The Jaguars were knocked down 56-7 by Chandler Hamilton, one of the better teams in the state. We believe Ironwood Ridge is the better team, and will pick up its second win by a 35-30 score.