Friday night's high school football matchups, locations and predictions
editor's pick top story
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Friday night's high school football matchups, locations and predictions

Amphi's Kiko Trejo turns the corner and sprints for the end zone on an 80-yard scoring run against Flowing Wells during last week's opener. Trejo finished with 237 yards and four touchdowns in a Panthers' win. 

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Week 2 of the high school football season kicks off this week, and the majority of programs scattered across Southern Arizona will be in action under the Friday night lights.

The Star’s game of the week is Sahuarita visiting Amphi, which had a thrilling come-from-behind victory last week against Flowing Wells.

The Star’s Justin Spears breaks down every game and picks winners. Every game this week will kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday, and the predicted winners are in ALL CAPS.

CIENEGA (0-1) at Sierra Vista Buena (1-0)

Location: 5225 Buena School Blvd., Sierra Vista

What to expect: The Justin Argraves era got off to a rocky start last week, when Cienega was beaten 49-6 by Peoria Sunrise Mountain on the road. Buena, meanwhile, dominated Phoenix Barry Goldwater 41-0. Freshman running back Andres “Scrappy” Bonillas rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries for the Colts. This should be one of the better matchups in Southern Arizona. We like Cienega edging the Colts, 28-24.

CHOLLA (1-0) at Casa Grande Vista Grande (0-0)

Location: 1556 N Arizola Road, Casa Grande

What to expect: Malachi Eafon recorded five touchdowns in the Chargers’ 55-22 win over Rincon/University last week, and is poised for another notable performance this week. Cholla is a sleeper team with a ton of potential. The Chargers beat Casa Grande Vista Grande on the road, 30-14, last week. 

BUCKEYE VERRADO (1-0) at Desert View (1-0)

Location: 4101 E. Valencia Road

What to expect: Desert View rallied to beat south-side rival Sunnyside 29-21 in last week's opener, scoring the final 16 points after trailing 21-13. Desert View is coming off an emotional victory, but the Vipers of Verrado are fresh off a 21-14 win over Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep. Tough call, but Jaguars get snake-bitten. Call it 30-28 for Verrado.

Flowing Wells (0-1) at SURPRISE WILLOW CANYON (0-1)

Location: 17901 W. Lundberg St., Surprise

What to expect: After taking a 12-0 lead over Amphi, the Caballeros coughed up 27 points in the final three quarters to lose 27-24. Surprise Willow Canyon was routed by a talented Goodyear Millennium team last week. Expect the Wildcats to bounce back this week, 35-27 over the Caballeros.

IRONWOOD RIDGE (1-0) at Mesa Desert Ridge (0-1)

Location: 10045 E. Madero Ave., Mesa

What to expect: Ironwood Ridge quarterback Tyler Hanie completed 10 of 13 passes for 246 yards and four touchdowns in last week's 48-0 win over Glendale Ironwood. His favorite target was Hudson Thompson, who caught four passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns. The Nighthawks' defense also had five sacks and two interceptions in the rout. Mesa Desert Ridge? The Jaguars were knocked down 56-7 by Chandler Hamilton, one of the better teams in the state. We believe Ironwood Ridge is the better team, and will pick up its second win by a 35-30 score.

Marana (1-0) at TEMPE (0-0)

Location: 1730 S. Mill Ave., Tempe

What to expect: The Tigers edged rival Mountain View 13-12 in a thriller last weekend. Will Marana prevail on the road? This game is a coin toss, but we’re going with the home team 24-17.

Nogales (0-0) at RIO RICO (0-0)

Location: 590 N. Camino Galindo, Rio Rico

What to expect: Nogales is playing a football game for the first time since the regular-season finale of the 2019 season. The Apaches didn't play at all in 2020 because of COVID-19 problems within the program. Rio Rico was fortunate enough to play three games last season, which included a 36-19 win over Santa Rita. Nogales will be eager to hit the field for the first time in nearly two years, but the Hawks will feast at home 30-14.

PUEBLO (0-0) at Rincon/University (0-1)

Location: 421 N. Arcadia Blvd.

What to expect: After losing by 33 to Cholla last week, the Rangers need a get-right game. Unfortunately for them, that won’t happen this week. Call it 34-23 for the Warriors.

SUNNYSIDE (0-1) at Phoenix South Mountain (1-0)

Location: 5401 S. 7th St., Phoenix

What to expect: The Blue Devils want to wash the taste of losing to their rivals out of their mouths. Sunnyside quarterback Deion Conde passed for 169 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Roman Canez tacked on 117 rushing yards in the loss to Desert View. An angry — and motivated — Sunnyside team should get the win this week 33-21.

APACHE JUNCTION (1-0) at Canyon del Oro (0-1)

Location: 25 W. Calle Concordia, Oro Valley

What to expect: The Dorados were blanked 56-0 by Salpointe Catholic last weekend. This year’s CDO squad is young and inexperienced, so it’ll take some time before the Dorados find their rhythm. Unfortunately for CDO, opening up the season with Salpointe and then a Phoenix-area team coming off a 33-14 win over Tempe Marcos de Niza isn’t an ideal way to start a season. CDO will win — just not this week. Dorados fall by a 30-17 score.

SAHUARO (0-0) at Phoenix Arcadia (0-1)

Location: 4703 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix

What to expect: The Cougars will have to find a replacement for star running back Trevion Watkins, who graduated in the spring; he finished his high school career with 1,202 yards and 14 touchdowns. Fortunately, Cougars coach Scott McKee doesn’t rebuild at running back; he reloads. The Cougars' rushing attack should get them the win 23-14.

WALDEN GROVE (0-1) at Catalina Foothills (0-1)

Location: 4300 E. Sunrise Drive

What to expect: Walden Grove kicked off the season against a tough and sound Pusch Ridge Christian team that is in position to have a memorable season that could potentially result in playing for the Class 3A state championship. Expect the Red Wolves to pick up their first win of the season on Friday 38-27.

BISBEE (2-0) at Douglas (0-0)

Location: 1500 15th Street, Douglas

What to expect: Bisbee has emerged as one of the top 2A programs in Southern Arizona. Junior running back Diego Chavez has 245 yards in two games. He should have another impressive performance in a 35-7 win Friday.

Empire (1-0) at SAFFORD (2-0)

Location: 1400 W. Bulldog Blvd., Safford

What to expect: Empire quarterback Miles Kinney completed 7 of 10 passes for 96 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the Ravens’ 14-6 win over Sahuarita. The Ravens’ bread and butter is running the ball, and Jake Lambert amassed 120 yards in the season opener. Empire should be competitive this week, but expect the Ravens to get their wings clipped late in a 30-28 Safford win.

PUSCH RIDGE CHRISTIAN (2-0) at Mesa Eastmark (1-1)

Location: 9560 E. Ray Road, Mesa

What to expect: In two games, Pusch Ridge quarterback Ryan Fontaine is 25 for 33 for 406 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions. Sophomore wide receiver Bubba Mustain has caught 227 yards of Fontaine’s passes, and has averaged 17.5 yards per reception. The Lions offense is a well-oiled machine that could lead Pusch Ridge to an undefeated season, if all goes according to plan. Lions win again this week and do so in dominant fashion, 49-20.

Gilbert American Leadership Academy (2-0) at SABINO (2-0)

Location: 5000 N. Bowes Road

What to expect: Speaking of impressive 3A offenses, Sabino sophomore quarterback Cameron Hackworth is 32 for 43 for 534 yards, five touchdowns and one interception through two games this season. The young and talented Sabercats will be tested this week, when Gilbert American Leadership Academy comes to town. In two wins this season, the Eagles have outscored their opponents 129-0. This week’s contest has the makings of a classic that could be a preview of the 3A playoffs. We like the Sabercats to pull off the win in a shootout 45-42.

Miami (0-2) at CATALINA (0-2)

Location: 3645 E. Pima St.

What to expect: One team will pick up its first win of the season. That team will be Tucson’s Trojans by a 14-8 score.

Santa Rita (0-2) at SCOTTSDALE PREP (2-0)

Location: 16537 N. 92nd St., Scottsdale

What to expect: Scottsdale Prep scored 67 points last week. Its high-powered offense should get the job done again this week. Scottsdale Prep wins 49-23.

Benson (1-1) at TANQUE VERDE (1-1)

Location: 4201 N. Melpomene Way

What to expect: Tanque Verde tripped up on the road last week, falling to Willcox 17-0. Some home cookin’ should get the Tanque Verde Fighting Jay Dobyns a win this week against a tough Benson club, 20-14.

Sahuarita (0-1) at AMPHITHEATER (1-0)

Location: 125 W. Yavapai Road

What to expect: Amphi running back Kiko Trejo, who was named one of the Star’s top 22 players entering the 2021 season, proved that he should be in the conversation as one of the top rushers in Tucson after running for 237 yards and four touchdowns in last week's come-from-behind win. Trejo could run wild again this week. Will he push for 300? Call it 42-21, Panthers.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

