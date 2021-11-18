Friday night's high school football playoff matchups, locations and predictions

No. 13 Ironwood Ridge (6-4) at No. 4 SCOTTSDALE DESERT MOUNTAIN (10-1)

Location: 12575 E. Via Linda, Scottsdale

Winner faces: No. 12 Gilbert Campo Verde or No. 5 Peoria Sunrise Mountain

What to expect: Last week, the Star picked against the Nighthawks and favored Marana in a "get-right game." (Poor choice of words; "bounce-back" would have been better). The Nighthawks took the prediction personally, then beat Marana by 42 points. Unfortunately for Ironwood Ridge, the Nighthawks must now face a Scottsdale Desert Mountain team that has scored at least 30 points in nine games this season. Ironwood Ridge is on a four-game winning streak and has scored 203 combined points in the final three games, so it'll be able to keep up with the Wolves before falling 40-30.

No. 11 GOODYEAR MILLENNIUM (5-5) at No. 6 Desert View (9-1)

Location: 4101 E. Valencia Road

Winner faces: No. 14 Waddell Canyon View or No. 3 Goodyear Desert Edge