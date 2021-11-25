Friday night's high school playoff matchups, locations and picks

And then there were four.
Four Tucson-area high school football programs are left in the big-school postseason picture, and three of them will spend part of Friday traveling up Interstate 10.
The only game in town Friday night is second-seeded Salpointe Catholic hosting No. 7 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep in the Class 5A state quarterfinals.
The Star’s Justin Spears prepares you for Friday night’s matchups, which are set to begin at 7 p.m.; winners are in ALL CAPS.
Class 4A state quarterfinals
No. 12 Canyon del Oro (7-4) at No. 4 GLENDALE (10-1)
Location: 6216 W. Glendale Ave., Glendale
Winner faces: No. 8 Prescott or No. 1 San Tan Valley Poston Butte
What to expect: CDO set a season high with 342 rushing yards in last week's opening-round win at Lake Havasu. After starting the season 0-3, the Dorados have won seven of eight games, scoring at least 21 points in each win. Sophomore running back Kayden Luke had 26 carries for 193 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s win. If Luke can replicate his performance, the red-hot Dorados have a chance to pull off a road victory. However, we like Glendale, winners of 10 straight, to prevail at home by a 33-24 score.
Class 5A state quarterfinals
No. 9 Cienega (8-3) at No. 1 SCOTTSDALE HORIZON (9-2)
Location: 5601 E. Greenway Road, Scottsdale
Winner faces: No. 5 Peoria Sunrise Mountain or No. 4 Scottsdale Desert Mountain
What to expect: The Bobcats needed a complete performance to hold off Buckeye Verrado 47-36 in last week's playoff opener. Quarterback Brayden Cherry completed 15 of 19 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns, while running back Ritchie McCormack accounted for 108 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Scottsdale Horizon was competing for a spot in the Open Division playoffs, but a loss to Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep to end the regular season knocked the Huskies out of contention. Horizon took out its frustration out on Cave Creek Cactus Shadows in the first round of the 5A playoffs, winning 49-0. Expect Horizon to win again Friday, 35-21.
No. 6 Desert View (10-1) at No. 3 GOODYEAR DESERT EDGE (9-2)
Location: 15778 W. Yuma Road, Goodyear
Winner faces: No. 7 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep or No. 2 Salpointe Catholic
What to expect: Desert View scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to beat Goodyear Millennium 26-13 in last week's first round. The Jaguars must now face a higher-ranked Goodyear team in Desert Edge. Desert View has plenty of reasons to celebrate the best season of the Robert Bonillas era, but the Jaguars’ good fortune may just run out this week. Call it 40-28.
No. 7 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep (8-3) at No. 2 SALPOINTE CATHOLIC (9-2)
Location: 1545 E Copper St.
Winner faces: No. 6 Desert View or No. 3 Goodyear Desert Edge
What to expect: Salpointe star running back Anthony Wilhite ran for a career-high 207 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries in last week's 63-24 win over Phoenix Sunnyslope. Defensively, Salpointe's secondary will be tested by a Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep that put up 279 passing yards on just 11 attempts last week; receivers Gavin Smith and Brady Meyer finished with 205 combined yards on four catches. If Salpointe can limit Notre Dame Prep's possessions and if Wilhite has another big game, the Lancers will move on. But it'll be close. Lancers, 31-28.
