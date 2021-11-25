Friday night's high school playoff matchups, locations and picks

Class 5A state quarterfinals

No. 9 Cienega (8-3) at No. 1 SCOTTSDALE HORIZON (9-2)

Location: 5601 E. Greenway Road, Scottsdale

Winner faces: No. 5 Peoria Sunrise Mountain or No. 4 Scottsdale Desert Mountain

What to expect: The Bobcats needed a complete performance to hold off Buckeye Verrado 47-36 in last week's playoff opener. Quarterback Brayden Cherry completed 15 of 19 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns, while running back Ritchie McCormack accounted for 108 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Scottsdale Horizon was competing for a spot in the Open Division playoffs, but a loss to Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep to end the regular season knocked the Huskies out of contention. Horizon took out its frustration out on Cave Creek Cactus Shadows in the first round of the 5A playoffs, winning 49-0. Expect Horizon to win again Friday, 35-21.

No. 6 Desert View (10-1) at No. 3 GOODYEAR DESERT EDGE (9-2)

Location: 15778 W. Yuma Road, Goodyear

Winner faces: No. 7 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep or No. 2 Salpointe Catholic