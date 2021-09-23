Friday's high school football matchups, locations — and predictions

The high school football season is about a month old, but one program will play its first varsity game on Friday night. The Mica Mountain Thunderbolts will open their season at home against Coolidge.
If any school is built for football success, it's Mica Mountain. Vail Unified School District’s newest high school is led by Pat Nugent, who formerly coached at nearby Cienega, Pima College, Canyon del Oro and Flowing Wells. Mica Mountain’s principal is Nemer Hassey, the mastermind behind Cienega’s success; the assistant principal is Jay Campos, a state championship-winning coach at Sabino.
Mica Mountain has the foundation and leadership to become Tucson’s next powerhouse. Their first-ever varsity contest is the Star's game of the week. It's a full schedule, with one exception: Sahuaro’s contest against Desert View has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Cougars' program. The Jaguars will instead play Thatcher.
Every other games are full-go for Friday night at 7 p.m. The Star’s Justin Spears previews and predicts every matchup this week, with the winners in ALL CAPS.
PHOENIX SOUTH MOUNTAIN (1-1) at Tucson High (0-2)
Location: 400 N. Second Ave.
What to expect: Phoenix South Mountain dropped a close one in overtime to Sunnyside two weeks ago, while Tucson High was routed 48-7 by the Marana Tigers last week. South Mountain Jaylen Huckaby has been the Jaguars’ anchor on offense all season: He put up 114 yards last week. We expect Phoenix South Mountain to be victorious this week, 28-20.
Sierra Vista Buena (1-1) at SUNNYSIDE (2-1)
Location: 1725 E. Bilby Road
What to expect: After coughing up a lead to rival Desert View in its season opener and escaping the Phoenix South Mountain game in overtime, Sunnyside cruised by Phoenix Paradise Valley 35-7. Blue Devils running back Brock McDaniel has averaged 109 yards per game this season, complementing a passing game led by quarterback Deion Conde, who is 32-for-63 passing for 405 yards and six touchdowns. Buena is coming off a bye week, meaning Friday should be one of the more entertaining games in Tucson. Buena, 30-28.
Cholla (1-2) at EMPIRE (1-2)
Location: 10701 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Vail
What to expect: Do-it-all senior playmaker Jake Lambert was on full display in Empire's 37-21 loss to Flowing Wells last week. Lambert totaled 17 tackles at linebacker and amassed 106 all-purpose yards on offense. Lambert leads the Ravens in rushing yards (181) this season. Expect Lambert to be special once again. Call it 28-13.
MARANA (3-0) at Flowing Wells (1-2)
Location: 3725 N. Flowing Wells Road
What to expect: Marana outscored its last two opponents 109-7 combined and is undefeated through three games for the first time since 2018. Tigers quarterback Elijah Joplin is averaging 227.7 passing yards per game; last week at Tucson High, Joplin completed 21 of 29 passes for 340 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, and running back Matthew Jensen tacked on four all-purpose touchdowns. Barring a series of turnovers and momentum-changing miscues, the Tigers will remain undefeated after this week, 49-20.
Mountain View (1-1) at GOODYEAR MILLENNIUM (2-1)
Location: 14802 W. Wigwam Blvd., Goodyear
What to expect: Welcome to the varsity, Will Howell. The sophomore quarterback led Mountain View to a 26-7 win over Sahuaro last week, finishing 17 for 20 for 239 yards and two touchdowns. Goodyear Millennium’s only loss of the season is a 13-12 defeat to powerhouse Peoria Centennial, while the Tigers have scored over 40 points in wins over Surprise Willow Creek and Anthem Boulder Creek. This week will be a daunting task for the Mountain Lions. Call it 42-30 in favor of the home team.
Ironwood Ridge (2-1) at SALPOINTE CATHOLIC (2-0)
Location: 1545 E. Copper St.
What to expect: Salpointe Catholic built up a 23-0 lead over Cienega late in the third quarter last Thursday, then held on to win 30-22. The Bobcats made it a game late, but Salpointe prevailed to preserve its undefeated record and one step closer to potentially playing in the Open Division playoff. The Lancers should take care of business at home this week, 56-35.
GILBERT (1-2) at Nogales (2-0)
Location: 1950 Apache Blvd., Nogales
What to expect: After shutting out Rio Rico 16-0, the Apaches blew past Cholla 24-3. Gilbert has faced teams such as Scottsdale Desert Mountain, Mesquite and Laveen Betty Fairfax. While Gilbert has a losing record, the Tigers have faced a tough stretch of teams to open the season. They’ll return to .500 with a 30-13 win over Nogales.
CATALINA FOOTHILLS (1-2) at Canyon del Oro (0-3)
Location: 25 W. Calle Concordia, Oro Valley
What to expect: Catalina Foothills is coming off its first win of the season, a 34-16 defeat of Pueblo. Falcons running back Yasuo Bean rushed for 255 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries in last week’s win. CDO’s defense, led by star defensive tackle Sa’Kylee Woodard, will be dialed in to stop Bean from running wild. However, we like Catalina Foothills to escape CDO with a 30-28 win.
SAN DIEGO (CALIF.) GRANITE HILLS (3-2) at Walden Grove (2-1)
Location: 15510 S. Sahuarita Park Road, Sahuarita
What to expect: Fortunately for those traveling from San Diego, the temperature in Sahuarita is typically slightly cooler than in Tucson. While Walden Grove’s season is just starting, Granite Hills is in midseason form. We’ll lean towards the California team, especially a week after a 35-14 win over Chula Vista (Calif.) Otay Ranch.
Desert View (2-0) at THATCHER (4-0)
Location: 601 N. 3rd Ave., Thatcher
What to expect: Not even the move from Class 2A to 3A has slowed Thatcher from maintaining its dominance. Expect the Eagles to fly once again at home, 45-28.
PUEBLO (1-1) at Rio Rico (0-2)
Location: 590 N. Camino Galindo, Rio Rico
What to expect: Rio Rico has yet to score a point this season, having been outscored 72-0 in two games. Expect the Hawks to score some points — but lose to Pueblo, 27-13.
Snowflake (3-1) at PUSCH RIDGE CHRISTIAN (4-0)
Location: 9500 N. Oracle Road
What to expect: Two words: Playoff preview. Snowflake and Pusch Ridge Christian are considered two of the best 3A teams in Arizona. Snowflake has outscored its last three opponents, 139-6. This game will go down to the wire, but we’ll side with the home team, 38-35.
Phoenix Bourgade Catholic (2-2) at SABINO (2-2)
Location: 5000 N. Bowes Road
What to expect: Sabino hit a rut the last two weeks after winning the first two contests, but despite the growing pains, the Sabercats are still an uber-talented squad. Sophomore quarterback Cameron Hackworth has completed 64 of 84 passes for 942 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions, and has completed a pass to 10 different receivers this year; he also leads Sabino in rushing with 278 yards. Hackworth and the Sabercats have a get-right game and win, 34-20.
SAFFORD (4-0) at Sahuarita (0-4)
Location: 350 W. Sahuarita Road, Sahuarita
What to expect: Arguably the best team in the 3A South against the only team without a win. Sahuarita won’t finish the season winless, but the Mustangs likely aren’t winning this week. Safford wins, 49-28.
Catalina (1-3) at TOMBSTONE (2-2)
Location: 1211 N. Yellow Jacket Way, Tombstone
What to expect: Both teams have wins this season because of forfeiture. In games that have been played, Tombstone has been more dominant, which includes a 42-0 win over Santa Rita. Yellow Jackets sting the Trojans this week, 13-7.
Santa Rita (0-4) at BISBEE (2-2)
Location: 325 School Terrace Road, Bisbee
What to expect: Bisbee has lost its last two games by one possession each. Expect the Pumas to pounce on Santa Rita and return to their winning ways. Call it 24-12.
TANQUE VERDE (2-2) at Gilbert San Tan Charter (1-3)
Location: 3959 E. Elliot Road, Gilbert
What to expect: Tanque Verde running back Andy Sorbe rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries in last week’s win. Expect him to run wild again in a 38-28 win.
Coolidge (2-2) at MICA MOUNTAIN (0-0)
Location: 10800 E. Valencia Road
What to expect: Mica Mountain only has a few varsity games scheduled in its inaugural season, with the next game set for Oct. 8 against Douglas. The Thunderbolts also have a contest scheduled on Nov. 5 against Amphitheater. Mica Mountain, Vail’s new shiny school with top-tier facilities and resources, is located on Valencia Road near Houghton Road, and will become an attractive destination for football players from Tucson’s east side and Vail. Coolidge should keep the game interesting, but the Thunderbolts prevail in their first home game, 21-20.
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports