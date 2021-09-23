Friday's high school football matchups, locations — and predictions

The high school football season is about a month old, but one program will play its first varsity game on Friday night. The Mica Mountain Thunderbolts will open their season at home against Coolidge.

If any school is built for football success, it's Mica Mountain. Vail Unified School District’s newest high school is led by Pat Nugent, who formerly coached at nearby Cienega, Pima College, Canyon del Oro and Flowing Wells. Mica Mountain’s principal is Nemer Hassey, the mastermind behind Cienega’s success; the assistant principal is Jay Campos, a state championship-winning coach at Sabino.

Mica Mountain has the foundation and leadership to become Tucson’s next powerhouse. Their first-ever varsity contest is the Star's game of the week. It's a full schedule, with one exception: Sahuaro’s contest against Desert View has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Cougars' program. The Jaguars will instead play Thatcher.

Every other games are full-go for Friday night at 7 p.m. The Star’s Justin Spears previews and predicts every matchup this week, with the winners in ALL CAPS.

PHOENIX SOUTH MOUNTAIN (1-1) at Tucson High (0-2)

Location: 400 N. Second Ave.