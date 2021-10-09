 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Fully bought-in' Brody Kallman is key part of Cienega's offense
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

'Fully bought-in' Brody Kallman is key part of Cienega's offense

One day after receiving his first Division I scholarship offer, Cienega tight end Brody Kallman did something he’d yet to accomplish in just over three years of high school football: score a touchdown.

One season on the school’s freshman team, another at the junior varsity level in 2019 and then six combined games on varsity in 2020 and the early part of this year yielded a lot of growth as a player, but no trips to the end zone.

As recently as two weeks ago, Kallman was stopped short on the 1-yard line against Salpointe Catholic.

The senior’s scoring drought ended Friday night, when he hauled in two touchdowns in the Bobcats’ 35-6 win over Mountain View.

The moment Kallman will remember forever came in the second quarter with his team already up 14-0. Quarterback Brayden Cherry found the 6-foot-5-inch tight end on a mismatch and hit him in stride for a 28-yard touchdown. Kallman’s teammates mobbed him in the end zone.

“I’ve wanted one and I’ve worked hard for it,” Kallman said. “Just a blessing.”

The second one was perhaps more impressive given Kallman’s towering frame. Kallman lined up on the outside like a wide receiver, then ran back toward the middle of the field near the goal line, leapt to catch the ball with three defenders in the area and reached across the white stripe for the score.

“He deserves it,” Cienega coach Justin Argraves said. “Really happy for him.”

Kallman also plays defensive end for the Bobcats. But he’s more of a factor on offense, both because of his height as a receiver and his understanding of how to use that height to his advantage.

“It’s very nice to have someone like him,” Argraves said. “It’s tough to defend one guy like that and then you throw in a couple more guys in there and it makes it difficult on the secondary.”

The Bobcats also boast four different receivers in the offense listed at 6-2 or higher. No one, however, is taller than Kallman.

“Height comes from my dad and my grandpa,” Kallman said. “We’re all about 6-foot-4, or above.”

In each game this season, Kallman has seen his role expand in the offense. He describes himself as a traditional tight end who loves to both block larger defensive lineman and then go out and run with the opponents’ secondary.

“I can be used to make some explosive plays,” he said.

As Cienega’s players grow in Argaves’ new system, there are new wrinkles to explore. Getting the ball in Kallman’s hands more frequently is one of them.

“He’s fully bought in and very coachable,” Argraves said. “He wants to get better and the sky’s the limit for him, even past high school.”

The day leading up to Friday night’s game, Kallman received a scholarship offer from Drake University coach Todd Stepsis. It was only fitting the Tucson product had his best showing as a high school player immediately after.

What’s next?

“I’m going to continue working hard to get more touchdowns,” Kallman said.

Contact sports producer Alec

White at 573-4161

or awhite1@tucson.com.

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

Scores and schedule

Thursday's score

Desert View 42, Nogales 0

Friday's scores

Canyon del Oro 35, Peoria 21

Casa Grande 14, Sierra Vista Buena 0

Catalina Foothills 21, Sahuaro 20

Cienega 35, Mountain View 6

Eloy Santa Cruz Valley 55, Catalina 0

Flowing Wells 35, Rincon/University 0

Maricopa Sequoia Pathway 34, Tanque Verde 7

Mesa Westwood 46, Tucson High 20

Mica Mountain 42, Douglas 6

Phoenix Greenway 33, Walden Grove 23

Phoenix Pinnacle 28, Salpointe Catholic 21

Phoenix Sierra Linda 26, Empire 21

Sabino 27, Pusch Ridge Christian 16

Safford 13, Pueblo 12

Friday's 7 p.m. games

Canyon del Oro at Walden Grove

Catalina at Santa Rita

Douglas at Amphi

Ironwood Ridge at Cienega

Mesa Eastmark at Sahuarita

Mesa Skyline at Tucson High

Mountain View at Flowing Wells

Pueblo at Tempe

Pusch Ridge Christian at Safford

Rincon/University at Nogales

Rio Rico at Empire

Sahuaro at Casa Grande

Salpointe Catholic at Desert View

Sierra Vista Buena at Cholla

Sunnyside at Marana

Tanque Verde at Sabino

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News