'Fully bought-in' Brody Kallman is key part of Cienega's offense

“He deserves it,” Cienega coach Justin Argraves said. “Really happy for him.”

Kallman also plays defensive end for the Bobcats. But he’s more of a factor on offense, both because of his height as a receiver and his understanding of how to use that height to his advantage.

“It’s very nice to have someone like him,” Argraves said. “It’s tough to defend one guy like that and then you throw in a couple more guys in there and it makes it difficult on the secondary.”

The Bobcats also boast four different receivers in the offense listed at 6-2 or higher. No one, however, is taller than Kallman.

“Height comes from my dad and my grandpa,” Kallman said. “We’re all about 6-foot-4, or above.”

In each game this season, Kallman has seen his role expand in the offense. He describes himself as a traditional tight end who loves to both block larger defensive lineman and then go out and run with the opponents’ secondary.

“I can be used to make some explosive plays,” he said.

As Cienega’s players grow in Argaves’ new system, there are new wrinkles to explore. Getting the ball in Kallman’s hands more frequently is one of them.