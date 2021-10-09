'Fully bought-in' Brody Kallman is key part of Cienega's offense

One day after receiving his first Division I scholarship offer, Cienega tight end Brody Kallman did something he’d yet to accomplish in just over three years of high school football: score a touchdown.
One season on the school’s freshman team, another at the junior varsity level in 2019 and then six combined games on varsity in 2020 and the early part of this year yielded a lot of growth as a player, but no trips to the end zone.
As recently as two weeks ago, Kallman was stopped short on the 1-yard line against Salpointe Catholic.
The senior’s scoring drought ended Friday night, when he hauled in two touchdowns in the Bobcats’ 35-6 win over Mountain View.
The moment Kallman will remember forever came in the second quarter with his team already up 14-0. Quarterback Brayden Cherry found the 6-foot-5-inch tight end on a mismatch and hit him in stride for a 28-yard touchdown. Kallman’s teammates mobbed him in the end zone.
“I’ve wanted one and I’ve worked hard for it,” Kallman said. “Just a blessing.”
The second one was perhaps more impressive given Kallman’s towering frame. Kallman lined up on the outside like a wide receiver, then ran back toward the middle of the field near the goal line, leapt to catch the ball with three defenders in the area and reached across the white stripe for the score.
“He deserves it,” Cienega coach Justin Argraves said. “Really happy for him.”
Kallman also plays defensive end for the Bobcats. But he’s more of a factor on offense, both because of his height as a receiver and his understanding of how to use that height to his advantage.
“It’s very nice to have someone like him,” Argraves said. “It’s tough to defend one guy like that and then you throw in a couple more guys in there and it makes it difficult on the secondary.”
The Bobcats also boast four different receivers in the offense listed at 6-2 or higher. No one, however, is taller than Kallman.
“Height comes from my dad and my grandpa,” Kallman said. “We’re all about 6-foot-4, or above.”
In each game this season, Kallman has seen his role expand in the offense. He describes himself as a traditional tight end who loves to both block larger defensive lineman and then go out and run with the opponents’ secondary.
“I can be used to make some explosive plays,” he said.
As Cienega’s players grow in Argaves’ new system, there are new wrinkles to explore. Getting the ball in Kallman’s hands more frequently is one of them.
“He’s fully bought in and very coachable,” Argraves said. “He wants to get better and the sky’s the limit for him, even past high school.”
The day leading up to Friday night’s game, Kallman received a scholarship offer from Drake University coach Todd Stepsis. It was only fitting the Tucson product had his best showing as a high school player immediately after.
What’s next?
“I’m going to continue working hard to get more touchdowns,” Kallman said.
