Game on: TUSD says high school football can proceed, unveils new return-to-play plan

Tucson's public high schools will play football after all.
Tucson Unified School District announced Friday night that it has developed a plan that will allow its teams to proceed with their seasons during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most teams are scheduled to play their first games Oct. 30.
TUSD's plan has five points:
1. All players must continue with remote learning through the end of the season. No "hybrid" learning — with some days at home and others on campus — will be allowed;
2. All players and coaches must adhere to the district's COVID-19 preventative measures;
3. All players and coaches are encouraged to take COVID-19 tests "frequently";
4. All parents must sign waivers releasing TUSD from any liability should their children contract the virus;
5. All parents must take part in a virtual orientation.
TUSD's football and spirit line teams will move to Phase 3 of the interscholastics re-entry plan starting Monday. Full-contact practices will be allowed, with social distancing recommended but not required.
TUSD is the city's largest school district, featuring 10 public high schools that field teams: Palo Verde, Rincon, University, Tucson High, Catalina, Santa Rita, Cholla, Pueblo, Sahuaro and Sabino. (Rincon and University combine forces to field one team).
TUSD's plan, outlined by Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo, is similar to the three-step plan laid out by Cienega High School a week ago. Cienega is also mandating online-only learning and requiring parents to sign waivers in order for their children to play.
The new policy comes one week after the Pima County Health Department recommended that all football games and practices be postponed until the county reaches 10 or fewer COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents. It’s a stricter benchmark than the one adopted by the Arizona Interscholastic Association in September, when it ruled that teams could practice and play if there were fewer than 75 cases per 100,000 residents.
Pima County currently has 44 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the most recent data available from the Arizona Department of Health Services. County figures have hovered between 44 and 67 per 100,000 since August.
Tucson's two private, football-playing schools, Salpointe Catholic and Pusch Ridge Christian, have been playing since Oct. 2 — although Salpointe was forced to either move or cancel two games after a player tested positive for the virus. The Lancers returned to play Friday night, when they took on Sierra Vista Buena.
