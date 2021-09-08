Gap-stoppers: Salpointe Catholic's senior linebackers shine in opening week

“All credit to her,” Carrasco laughed. “That was super exciting.”

Sumlin's cheering section was smaller but just as significant. His mom, Charlene and dad, Kevin, were both at the game. Kevin Sumlin, the former Arizona Wildcats football coach, was rarely able to watch his sons Jackson and Joey play on Friday nights. Jackson is now a walk-on tight end at Oklahoma, meaning Joey has the spotlight all on him when his parents show up to high school games.

“It was amazing. I love them both so much,” Joey said. “I just like showing them that believing in me is working.”

Leading up to the season opener, Carrasco and Sumlin both worked on getting bigger and faster knowing that much is expected of them in their final season. The latter even grew two inches over summer to eclipse the six-foot mark.

Yes, becoming a better athlete in the gym has helped both linebackers improve their physicality, though it’s their ability to be in sync and understand their roles that makes that much harder to move the ball against them.

“We just communicate every play,” Carrasco said. “Joey has the potential to be one of the best linebackers in Arizona. He goes 100% every play.”