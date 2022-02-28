Gilbert Mesquite upsets top-seeded Salpointe Catholic in 4A boys title game

The Lancers led early but gave up six points in the final minute of the first half and were behind 35-34 at the intermission. The Wildcats picked up where they left off, scoring four quick points and building a lead in the third. They scored five points in the first 1:15 of the fourth quarter and led 56-44.

“Once they got the lead, the adrenaline goes and they were playing more aggressive,” Castillo said. “They were trapping real well. It was just a great effort by them. But our kids didn’t stop playing. Our hearts' broken. We wanted to come up and win.”

The Lancers got back within 58-53 on a 3-pointer by Brett Rosenblatt, who led Salpointe with 13 points. Later, James Smotherman converted a 3-point play to get the Lancers within four and Riesgo’s layup with 20.7 seconds left made it 62-58. But he missed a few moments later and Cohenj Gonzales hit two free throws with 5.6 seconds left to secure the win.

“It was frustrating,” Riesgo said. “It would have been a game changer if that had gone in. But it happens.”

Mesquite has never been to the state championship game until this season, having lost in the quarterfinals the last three years.