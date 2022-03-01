Goodyear Millennium overwhelms Flowing Wells to win fourth straight girls state title

And, even when the Caballeros got their typical looks at the rim, shots weren’t falling. On the night, juniors Navine Mallon and Leamsi Acuna — their top two scorers — combined to shoot 6 for 25.

“We wanted to make sure that Acuna didn't get space,” Thomas said. “We know that (Mallon), between the two of them, trying to prevent them from being able to create. If they can't create and we force other players to have to do that, we can have some success. So I thought it was a formula that panned out over time.”

Still, Millennium entered halftime up just 10 points. In last week’s semifinal against Peoria Sunrise Mountain, the Tigers gave up a 24-4 run out of halftime. To Thomas, it was the culmination of a worrying trend that had developed over the past month.

So, on Tuesday, his halftime message was simple.

“We're known to be a team where we let teams come back,” Crisp said. “And (Thomas said), we need to embrace the fact that it's 0-0 at halftime. Same score. We gotta go out with the same vengeance that we did the first quarter.”

The result? A third quarter in which Flowing Wells didn’t score a single point as Millennium stretched its lead to 38-15.