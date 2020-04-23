Greg Hansen: Sabino Sabercats were 'long-shot underdogs' the night they stunned No. 1 Desert Vista in the playoffs

As Sabino’s players began walking to the field for pre-game workouts, they found that Desert View occupied the entire 100 yards, leaving no room for the Sabercats’ punters and kickers to get their pre-game repetitions.

“They were yelling stuff like ‘go back to Tucson,’ bad-mouthing us,” Amidan says. “Some of our guys were ready to jump the fence and take them on. It was at that point that something locked in my head for the rest of the night; I was in a whole different zone mentally. It was contagious.

“I don’t think they ever realized the effect of doing that jump-started us. It didn’t intimidate us at all.”

Sabino’s senior quarterback Blake Kinart, who had been the starter for the 1998 state champs, was not a college prospect. He just made good things happen and, perhaps more importantly, avoided errors. That was in contrast to Desert Vista’s Rattay, a 6-4 prospect of such note that he had committed to attend Tennessee, then a national power. Volunteers coach Phil Fulmer showed up and walked on Desert Vista’s sidelines. Rattay had thrown for 6,794 yards, then the second-highest total in state history.