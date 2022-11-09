Hard to top Thursday-Friday slate of high school football; Sabino, PRCA play in 3A state semis

It’s a high school footballpalooza this week, with Southern Arizona's big schools wrapping their regular seasons while the smaller schools try to advance through the state playoffs.

The Star’s game of the week is Friday night's Class 3A state quarterfinal game third-seeded Pusch Ridge Christian and No. 6 seed Eagar Round Valley.

The Star’s Justin Spears previews — and predicts — every Tucson-area high school football matchup this week. Because of Veterans' Day, most games will be played Thursday night:

All games start at 7 p.m. this week, and projected winners are in ALL CAPS:

Thursday's games

Tucson High (3-6) at CIENEGA (4-5)

Location: 12775 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Vail

What to expect: Cienega lost an overtime thriller 38-37 to Mountain View last week, and the Mountain Lions converted a two-point conversion to win the game — and likely eliminate Cienega from playoff contention. The Bobcats, who’ve been plagued by injuries all season, are a much better team than their record shows. Cienega ends its season with a win to avoid the program’s first losing record since 2015 — second all-time. Call it 42-20.

SALPOINTE CATHOLIC (6-3) at Queen Creek (5-4)

Location: 22149 E. Ocotillo Road, Queen Creek

What to expect: Back-to-back shutouts by the Lancers, along with the offense scoring a combined 68 points against Mesa Mountain View and Tolleson, proves Salpointe Catholic is hitting fifth gear at the right time. The Lancers' defense tallied 8.5 sacks in last week’s 26-0 win over Mesa Mountain View. Salpointe Catholic kicker Carson Fiske had five touchbacks on six kickoffs in the win; he also made a 40-yard field goal. Defense and special teams travel well. Expect Salpointe Catholic to handle its business before its first run at the Class 6A playoffs. Call it 28-24.

Rincon/University (1-8) at MARANA (8-1)

Location: 12000 W. Emigh Road

What to expect: Marana routed Cholla 78-19 last week behind quarterback Elijah Joplin’s 221 passing yards and five touchdowns. Joplin and the Tigers have one final tuneup game before the postseason begins. Can they score 80? Call it 70-7.

AMPHITHEATER (1-8) at Sahuarita (0-9)

Location: 350 W. Sahuarita Road, Sahuarita

What to expect: Can the Mustangs avoid a winless season? Or will Amphi be known as that team to give Sahuarita its only victory this season? After nearly out-dueling Rio Rico last week, Amphi is due for one. Call it 23-21.

Catalina Foothills (6-3) at WALDEN GROVE (7-2)

Location: 15510 S. Sahuarita Park Road, Sahuarita

What to expect: Since losing to Chandler College Prep in September, Walden Grove has won six straight games, including a 56-7 rout of Sahuarita. However, the Falcons are also 4-0 in Class 4A Gila Region play. We like Walden Grove’s high-powered offense to outlast Catalina Foothills, 28-24.

CANYON DEL ORO (8-1) at Mica Mountain (5-4)

Location: 10800 E. Valencia Road

What to expect: This one is personal. Mica Mountain coach Pat Nugent went 72-30 in nearly a decade as the head coach at CDO. Nugent also led the Dorados to the program’s first state championship appearance in 30 years. Nugent’s successor at CDO Dustin Peace, who played for — and coached with — Nugent, will have an opportunity to defeat his mentor. This game will go down to the wire, but we like CDO to edge the Thunderbolts, 35-28.

CHOLLA (2-7) at Nogales (2-7)

Location: 1950 Apache Blvd., Nogales

What to expect: The Apaches were blanked 44-0 by Sunnyside last week. It’s senior night, Nogales is motivated to right last week’s wrongs, and the game is in Santa Cruz County. Nogales rolls at home, but expect Cholla’s do-everything star Malachi Eafon to put up a performance for the ages. Call it 31-17.

Mountain View (4-5) at DESERT VIEW (5-3)

Location: 4101 E. Valencia Road

What to expect: Desert View junior quarterback Anthony Estrella continues to show why he’s one of the most underrated quarterbacks in Southern Arizona. Last week, Estrella completed 13 of 17 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns. However, the path to victory for Desert View is rushing. Senior running back Sean Sierra had 20 carries for 111 yards and a touchdown last week. Mountain View has surrendered an average of 166.7 rushing yards in the last three games. If Desert View can do that, the Jags will win. Call is 28-17.

PUEBLO (5-4) at Empire (3-6)

Location: 10701 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Vail

What to expect: Pueblo was inefficient passing the ball in the Warriors’ 41-20 win over Douglas last week, completing 32% of passes — and more interceptions than touchdowns. Senior Anthony Carpenter’s 22 carries for 226 yards and three touchdowns was plenty to win. That’ll be the case this week. Call it 33-17.

SUNNYSIDE (6-3) at Flowing Wells (3-6)

Location: 3725 N. Flowing Wells Road

What to expect: Sunnyside has outscored its opponents 105-13 since losing to Marana last month. Blue Devils dominate once more. Call it 42-14.

SIERRA VISTA BUENA (6-3) at Ironwood Ridge (1-8)

Location: 2475 W. Naranja Drive

What to expect: Regardless of what happens on Thursday, this season will mark the worst record in Ironwood Ridge history. Call it 38-17 in favor of visiting Buena.

SAHUARO (4-5) at Rio Rico (4-5)

Location: 590 N. Camino Galindo, Rio Rico

What to expect: Winner avoids a losing record. We’ll take the Cougars, 24-21.

CASA GRANDE VISTA GRANDE (6-4) at Douglas (4-5)

Location: 1500 15th Street, Douglas

What to expect: Since starting the season 3-0, the Bulldogs have lost five of their last six games. We like Vista Grande on Thursday. Call it 17-14.

Friday's games

Class 3A state quarterfinals

No. 7 Sabino (8-3) at No. 2 MESA EASTMARK (10-1)

Location: 9560 E. Ray Road, Mesa

What to expect: When Mesa Eastmark beat Sabino 56-19 earlier this season, two things hindered the Sabercats. One: players were on a two-week fall break from school. Two: since it was fall break, the team bus didn’t arrive for the road trip to Phoenix. At the last minute, the Sabercats had a caravan of vehicles to take players and coaches to the game. That won’t be the case this time. Sabino quarterback Cameron Hackworth returned to the starting lineup last week after suffering a collarbone injury, and threw for three touchdowns an opening-round playoff win. Hackworth and the Sabercats will play close on Friday, but the Firebirds should outlast the Sabercats. Call it 34-24.

No. 6 Eagar Round Valley (8-3) at No. 3 PUSCH RIDGE CHRISTIAN (10-1)

Location: 9500 N. Oracle Road