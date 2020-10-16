Health department memo could jeopardize 2020 high school football season in Tucson

Tucson's high school football season could be in jeopardy before most teams kick off.
The Pima County Health Department released a memo Wednesday recommending that schools postpone contact sports competitions and practices until the spread of COVID-19 "has reached minimal levels of community transmission." Multiple coaches told the Star on Thursday night that they received the memo, but declined to say what it might mean for their seasons. One coach said he planned to meet with his athletic director and other head coaches on Friday.
Tucson's public schools are scheduled to open their seasons Oct. 30, more than two months after high school football's traditional start date and four weeks after teams in Maricopa, Cochise and Yuma counties began playing.
Tucson's two private, football-playing high schools opened their seasons Oct 2. The county's memo is not expected to affect Salpointe Catholic and Pusch Ridge Christian's ability to continue with their seasons. Salpointe talked with the county last week, when a player's positive COVID-19 test forced the Lancers into a two-week quarantine. Sierra Vista Buena, which plays many of its games against Tucson opponents, has also been playing since Oct. 2.
The county defines minimal levels of community transmission as fewer than 10 cases per 100,000 residents in a community. It's a stricter benchmark than the one adopted by the Arizona Interscholastic Association in September, when it ruled that teams could practice and play if there were fewer than 75 cases per 100,000 residents — though the association also encouraged schools to work with their local health officials. The AIA initially had a 10-per-100,000 benchmark before loosening its restrictions.
Pima County currently has 54 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the most recent data available from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Those numbers meet the AIA's standard to practice and play but fail well short of the county's benchmark. Pima County figures have hovered between 44 and 67 per 100,000 since August.
Pima County Health Department Director Theresa Cullen wrote in the memo that even once play resumes, teams should avoid traveling to counties with moderate to substantial spread of COVID-19 and limit attendance at home games. All gatherings of more than 50 people would have to be approved by cities, towns or counties, the memo said.
The county's memo could lead to a postponement or even cancellation of fall football seasons, given that the 10-per-100,000 metric would be all but impossible to reach in time for teams to take part in a regular season and playoffs.
Pima County has had 26,769 cases of COVID-19 since this spring, when the pandemic wiped out high school and college sports. It announced 42 new cases on Friday.
It's unclear if a canceled season would lead to a renewed effort to play this spring. Canyon del Oro High School coach Dustin Peace created a petition this summer requesting that the season move to the new year. Many of Southern Arizona's football coaches, including Pat Nugent (Cienega), Scott McKee (Sahuaro), Ryan McBrayer (Sabino), Matt Johnson (Mountain View), Louie Ramirez (Marana), Glenn Posey (Sunnyside), Jorge Mendivil (Amphitheater), Corey Noble (Walden Grove), George Kelly (Empire), James Hardy (Ironwood Ridge), Justin Argraves (Tucson High), Hunter Long (Douglas), Robert Bonillas (Desert View), Mike Wells (Palo Verde) and Don Watt (Sahuarita), signed it.
Instead, Tucson's teams agreed to play six-game fall schedules against all local opponents. Now even that shortened season could be too ambitious.
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports
