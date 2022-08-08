 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here's a team-by-team look at the 2022 high school football schedule

Sahuaro varsity football players stand behind the field goal while waiting for their kicker to warm-up before their game against Canyon del Oro at Sahuaro High School in Tucson, Ariz. on Nov. 12th, 2021.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

The 2022 high school football season is almost here! 

Here's a team-by-team look at the upcoming high school football season in Southern Arizona. All kickoff times are slated for 7 p.m., and home games are in ALL CAPS. 

Amphi's Kiko Trejo, 3, runs down the sideline towards the end zone during their game against Sahuarita at Amphitheater High School in Tucson, Ariz. on Sept. 10th.

Amphitheater

Sept. 2 at Flowing Wells

Sept. 16 PHOENIX THUNDERBIRD

Sept. 23 at Tempe Marcos de Niza

Sept. 30 PUEBLO

Oct. 7 at Rincon/University

Oct. 14 at Catalina Foothills

Oct. 21 SAHUARO

Oct. 28 WALDEN GROVE

People are also reading…

Nov. 4 RIO RICO

Nov. 10 at Sahuarita

Catalina

Aug. 26 at San Pasqual Valley

Sept. 2 PALO VERDE

Sept. 9 at Phoenix Cortez

Sept. 15 at Kingman Academy

Sept. 23 GLOBE

Sept. 30 TOMBSTONE

Oct. 7 at Tanque Verde

Oct. 14 SANTA RITA

Oct. 21 at Willcox

Oct. 28 BISBEE

The Canyon del Oro Dorados cheer towards their family and friends after their game against Sahuaro at Sahuaro High School in Tucson, Ariz. on Nov. 12th, 2021. CDO won 49-19.

Canyon del Oro

Sept. 2 WALDEN GROVE

Sept. 16 DESERT VIEW

Sept. 23 at Marana

Sept. 30 at Phoenix St. Mary’s

Oct. 7 CATALINA FOOTHILLS

Oct. 14 at Douglas

Oct. 21 PUEBLO

Oct. 28 at Casa Grande Vista Grande

Nov. 4 EMPIRE

Nov. 10 at Mica Mountain

Cholla

Sept. 2 at Pueblo

Sept. 9 at Sahuarita

Sept. 16 DOUGLAS

Sept. 23 at Sierra Vista Buena

Oct. 7 CASA GRANDE VISTA GRANDE

Oct. 14 at Flowing Wells

Oct. 21 RINCON/UNIVERSITY

Oct. 28 at Sunnyside

Nov. 4 MARANA

Nov. 10 at Nogales

Brayden Cherry getting ready to throw a long pass during during the 5A Quarterfinal game, Cienega High School at Horizon High School; Phoenix, AZ on Nov. 27, 2021.

Cienega

Sept. 2 at Catalina Foothills

Sept. 16 GOODYEAR MILLENNIUM

Sept. 23 SALPOINTE CATHOLIC

Sept. 30 at Goodyear Desert Edge

Oct. 7 MARANA

Oct. 14 SIERRA VISTA BUENA

Oct. 21 at Ironwood Ridge

Oct. 28 at Desert View

Nov. 4 at Mountain View

Nov. 10 TUCSON HIGH

Empire

Sept. 2 RINCON/UNIVERSITY

Sept. 16 PHOENIX SIERRA LINDA

Sept. 23 at Glendale Deer Valley

Sept. 30 SAHUARITA

Oct. 7 at Rio Rico

Oct. 14 at Mica Mountain

Oct. 21 CASA GRANDE VISTA GRANDE

Oct. 28 at Douglas

Nov. 4 at CDO

Nov. 10 PUEBLO

Flowing Wells

Sept. 2 AMPHITHEATER

Sept. 9 at Phoenix Paradise Valley

Sept. 23 at Avondale Agua Fria

Sept. 30 at Desert View

Oct. 7 IRONWOOD RIDGE

Oct. 14 CHOLLA

Oct. 21 at Nogales

Oct. 28 MARANA

Nov. 4 at Rincon/University

Nov. 10 SUNNYSIDE 

Ironwood Ridge's Jordan Thomas (20) leaves the Marana defense in his wake as he runs up the middle for his fifth touchdown of the night in the fourth quarter of the Nighthawks 69-27 win at Marana High School, Marana, Ariz., November 12, 2021.

Ironwood Ridge

Sept. 1 MICA MOUNTAIN 

Sept. 9 at Gilbert Campo Verde

Sept. 23 at Goodyear Desert Edge

Sept. 30 SUNNYSIDE

Oct. 7 at Flowing Wells

Oct. 14 DESERT VIEW

OCt. 21 CIENEGA

Oct. 28 at Mountain View

Nov. 4 at Tucson High

Nov. 11 SIERRA VISTA BUENA

Marana's Elijah Joplin, 6, celebrates his successful two-point conversion with fellow teammate Chika Ebunoha, 3, during the second half of their game against Sunnyside at Marana High School, 1200 W. Emigh Rd., in Marana, Ariz. on Oct. 15th, 2021.

Marana

Sept. 2 at Mountain View

Sept. 9 at Sierra Vista Buena

Sept. 23 CDO

Sept. 30 MESA WESTWOOD

Oct. 7 at Cienega

Oct. 14 NOGALES

Oct. 21 SUNNYSIDE

Oct. 28 at Flowing Wells

Nov. 4 at Cholla

Nov. 10 RINCON/UNIVERSITY 

Mica Mountain's head coach Pat Nugent gathers his Thunderbolts for a talk late in the game against Coolidge at Mica Mountain High School, Tucson, Ariz., September 24, 2021.

Mica Mountain

Sept. 1 at Ironwood Ridge

Sept. 9 PRESCOTT VALLEY BRADSHAW MOUNTAIN

Sept. 15 at San Tan Valley Poston Butte

Sept. 23 CATALINA FOOTHILLS

Oct. 7 at Salpointe Catholic

Oct. 14 EMPIRE

Oct. 21 DOUGLAS

Oct. 28 at Pueblo

Nov. 4 at Casa Grande Vista Grande

Nov. 10 CDO

Mountain View

Sept. 2 MARANA

Sept. 9 at Gilbert Higley

Sept. 23 MESA RED MOUNTAIN

Sept. 30 at Nogales

Oct. 7 WALDEN GROVE

Oct. 14 at Tucson High

Oct. 21 at Sierra Vista Buena

Oct. 28 IRONWOOD RIDGE

Nov. 4 CIENEGA

Nov. 10 at Desert View

Nogales

Sept. 2 at Rio Rico

Sept. 16 SIERRA VISTA BUENA

Sept. 23 at Sahuaro

Sept. 30 MOUNTAIN VIEW

Oct. 7 DESERT VIEW

Oct. 14 at Marana

Oct. 21 FLOWING WELLS

Oct. 28 at Rincon/University

Nov. 4 at Sunnyside

Nov. 10 CHOLLA

Palo Verde

Aug. 19 SAN TAN VALLEY SAN TAN FOOTHILLS

Aug. 26 at Florence

Sept. 2 at Catalina

Sept. 9 at Santa Rita

Sept. 16 SABINO

Sept. 23 at Benson

Oct. 7 at Safford

Oct. 14 at Tempe

Oct. 21 PUSCH RIDGE CHRISTIAN

Oct. 28 THATCHER

Pueblo

Sept. 2 CHOLLA

Sept. 9 at Safford

Sept. 23 at Walden Grove

Sept. 30 at Amphitheater

Oct. 7 SAHUARITA

Oct. 14 at Casa Grande Vista Grande

Oct. 21 at CDO

Oct. 28 MICA MOUNTAIN

Nov. 4 DOUGLAS

Nov. 10 at Empire

Ryan Fontaine, 4, of Pusch Ridge High School runs the ball while Damien Oriero, 20, of Thatcher High School closes in during their football game at Pusch Ridge Christian Academy in Tucson, Ariz, on Nov. 5, 2021.

Pusch Ridge Christian

Aug. 20 at Waddell American Leadership Academy - West Foothills

Aug. 26 SURPRISE PARADISE HONORS

Sept. 2 at Bullhead City Mohave

Sept. 9 at Catalina Foothills

Sept. 16 BENSON

Sept. 23 at Thatcher 

Sept. 30 SABINO

Oct. 14 CHANDLER VALLEY CHRISTIAN

Oct. 21 at Palo Verde

Oct. 28 SAFFORD

Rincon/University

Sept. 2 at Empire

Sept. 9 GLENDALE COPPER CANYON

Sept. 16 at Phoenix Alhambra

Sept. 23 SAHUARITA

Oct. 7 AMPHI

Oct. 14 at Sunnyside

Oct. 21 at Cholla

Oct. 28 NOGALES

Nov. 4 FLOWING WELLS

Nov. 10 at Marana

Rio Rico

Sept. 2 NOGALES

Sept. 16 at Flagstaff

Sept. 23 at Douglas

Sept. 30 CASA GRANDE VISTA GRANDE

Oct. 7 EMPIRE

Oct. 14 at Sahuarita

Oct. 21 WALDEN GROVE

Oct. 28 at Catalina Foothills

Nov. 4 at Amphi

Nov. 10 SAHUARO

Quarterback Cameron Hackworth of Sabino High School runs with the ball, pursued by Gabriel Witt, 54, of Pusch Ridge Christian Academy during their football game at Sabino High School in Tucson, Ariz, on Oct. 8, 2021.

Sabino

Aug. 19 COOLIDGE

Sept. 9 SAHUARO

Sept. 16 at Palo Verde

Sept. 23 SAFFORD

Sept. 30 at Pusch Ridge Christian Academy

Oct. 14 at Mesa Eastmark

Oct. 21 at Thatcher

Oct. 25 BENSON

Sahuarita

Sept. 2 SIERRA VISTA BUENA

Sept. 9 CHOLLA

Sept. 23 at Rincon/University

Sept. 30 at Empire

Oct. 7 at Pueblo

Oct. 14 RIO RICO

Oct. 21 CATALINA FOOTHILLS

Oct. 28 at Sahuaro

Nov. 4 at Walden Grove

Nov. 10 AMPHI

Sahuaro's Javez Blair, wearing number 25 instead of 16, is tackled by Mountain View's Dillon Johnson, 4, and Isaiah Ramirez, 22, during their game at Sahuaro High School in Tucson, Ariz. on Sept. 17th, 2021.

Sahuaro

Sept. 2 CHANDLER SETON CATHOLIC

Sept. 9 at Sabino

Sept. 23 NOGALES

Sept. 30 THATCHER

Oct. 7 at Sierra Vista Buena

Oct. 14 at Walden Grove

Oct. 21 at Amphi

Oct. 28 SAHUARITA

Nov. 4 CATALINA FOOTHILLS

Nov. 10 at Rio Rico

Salpointe's Elijah Rushing (95) runs down Desert View's Oscar Barraza (4) for a sack late in the second quarter of their high school football game at Desert View High School, Tucson, Ariz., October 15, 2021.

Salpointe Catholic

Sept. 2 at Scottsdale Chaparral 

Sept. 9 at Anthem Boulder Creek

Sept. 16 CHANDLER BASHA

Sept. 23 at Cienega

Oct. 7 MICA MOUNTAIN

Oct. 14 at Mesa Red Mountain

Oct. 21 GILBERT WILLIAMS FIELD

Oct. 28 TOLLESON

Nov. 4 MESA MOUNTAIN VIEW

Nov. 10 at Queen Creek 

Santa Rita

Aug. 26 GLOBE

Sept. 2 at Laveen Heritage Academy

Sept. 9 PALO VERDE

Sept. 16 at Phoenix Cortez 

Sept. 23 at Wittmann Mountainside 

Sept. 30 TANQUE VERDE

Oct. 7 WILLCOX

Oct. 14 at Catalina

Oct. 21 BISBEE

Oct. 28 at Tombstone

Sierra Vista Buena

Sept. 2 at Sahuarita

Sept. 9 MARANA

Sept. 16 at Nogales

Sept. 23 CHOLLA

Oct. 7 SAHUARO

Oct. 14 at Cienega

Oct. 21 MOUNTAIN VIEW

Oct. 28 at Tucson High

Nov. 4 DESERT VIEW

Nov. 11 at Ironwood Ridge

Sunnyside's Roman Canez, 23, runs to the end zone after intercepting the ball while fellow teammates Carlos Rendon, 34, and Armando Guzman, 6, celebrate Canez's catch during the first half of their game against Marana at Marana High School, 1200 W. Emigh Rd., in Marana, Ariz. on Oct. 15th, 2021.

Sunnyside 

Sept. 1 at Desert View (Kino North Stadium)

Sept. 9 at Cave Creek Cactus Shadows

Sept. 23 at Waddell Canyon View

Sept. 30 at Ironwood Ridge

Oct. 7 TUCSON HIGH

Oct. 14 RINCON/UNIVERSITY

Oct. 21 at Marana

Oct. 28 CHOLLA

Nov. 4 NOGALES

Nov. 10 at Flowing Wells

Tanque Verde

Aug. 26 at Morenci

Sept. 2 PHOENIX VALLEY LUTHERAN

Sept. 9 at Pima

Sept. 16 SAN TAN VALLEY SAN TAN CHARTER

Sept. 23 PHOENIX NORTH POINTE PREP

Sept. 30 at Santa Rita

Oct. 7 CATALINA

Oct. 14 at Bisbee

Oct. 21 at Tombstone

Oct. 28 WILLCOX

Tucson's Prince Mugisha is stopped by Marana defenders during Marana High School at Tucson High School football on Sept. 17, 2021.

Tucson High

Sept. 2 MESA DOBSON

Sept. 9 at Mesa Skyline

Sept. 23 PHOENIX SOUTH MOUNTAIN

Sept. 30 at Catalina Foothills

Oct. 7 at Sunnyside

Oct. 14 MOUNTAIN VIEW

Oct. 21 at Desert View

Oct. 28 SIERRA VISTA BUENA

Nov. 4 IRONWOOD RIDGE

Nov. 10 at Cienega

Walden Grove

Sept. 2 at CDO

Sept. 9 PHOENIX GREENWAY

Sept. 16 at Chandler Arizona College Prep

Sept. 23 PUEBLO

Oct. 7 at Mountain View

Oct. 14 SAHUARO

Oct. 21 at Rio Rico

Oct. 28 at Amphi

Nov. 4 SAHUARITA

Nov. 11 CATALINA FOOTHILLS

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News