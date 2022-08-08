Here's a team-by-team look at the 2022 high school football schedule

The 2022 high school football season is almost here!
Here's a team-by-team look at the upcoming high school football season in Southern Arizona. All kickoff times are slated for 7 p.m., and home games are in ALL CAPS.
Amphitheater
Sept. 2 at Flowing Wells
Sept. 16 PHOENIX THUNDERBIRD
Sept. 23 at Tempe Marcos de Niza
Sept. 30 PUEBLO
Oct. 7 at Rincon/University
Oct. 14 at Catalina Foothills
Oct. 21 SAHUARO
Oct. 28 WALDEN GROVE
People are also reading…
Nov. 4 RIO RICO
Nov. 10 at Sahuarita
Catalina
Aug. 26 at San Pasqual Valley
Sept. 2 PALO VERDE
Sept. 9 at Phoenix Cortez
Sept. 15 at Kingman Academy
Sept. 23 GLOBE
Sept. 30 TOMBSTONE
Oct. 7 at Tanque Verde
Oct. 14 SANTA RITA
Oct. 21 at Willcox
Oct. 28 BISBEE
Canyon del Oro
Sept. 2 WALDEN GROVE
Sept. 16 DESERT VIEW
Sept. 23 at Marana
Sept. 30 at Phoenix St. Mary’s
Oct. 7 CATALINA FOOTHILLS
Oct. 14 at Douglas
Oct. 21 PUEBLO
Oct. 28 at Casa Grande Vista Grande
Nov. 4 EMPIRE
Nov. 10 at Mica Mountain
Cholla
Sept. 2 at Pueblo
Sept. 9 at Sahuarita
Sept. 16 DOUGLAS
Sept. 23 at Sierra Vista Buena
Oct. 7 CASA GRANDE VISTA GRANDE
Oct. 14 at Flowing Wells
Oct. 21 RINCON/UNIVERSITY
Oct. 28 at Sunnyside
Nov. 4 MARANA
Nov. 10 at Nogales
Cienega
Sept. 2 at Catalina Foothills
Sept. 16 GOODYEAR MILLENNIUM
Sept. 23 SALPOINTE CATHOLIC
Sept. 30 at Goodyear Desert Edge
Oct. 7 MARANA
Oct. 14 SIERRA VISTA BUENA
Oct. 21 at Ironwood Ridge
Oct. 28 at Desert View
Nov. 4 at Mountain View
Nov. 10 TUCSON HIGH
Empire
Sept. 2 RINCON/UNIVERSITY
Sept. 16 PHOENIX SIERRA LINDA
Sept. 23 at Glendale Deer Valley
Sept. 30 SAHUARITA
Oct. 7 at Rio Rico
Oct. 14 at Mica Mountain
Oct. 21 CASA GRANDE VISTA GRANDE
Oct. 28 at Douglas
Nov. 4 at CDO
Nov. 10 PUEBLO
Flowing Wells
Sept. 2 AMPHITHEATER
Sept. 9 at Phoenix Paradise Valley
Sept. 23 at Avondale Agua Fria
Sept. 30 at Desert View
Oct. 7 IRONWOOD RIDGE
Oct. 14 CHOLLA
Oct. 21 at Nogales
Oct. 28 MARANA
Nov. 4 at Rincon/University
Nov. 10 SUNNYSIDE
Ironwood Ridge
Sept. 1 MICA MOUNTAIN
Sept. 9 at Gilbert Campo Verde
Sept. 23 at Goodyear Desert Edge
Sept. 30 SUNNYSIDE
Oct. 7 at Flowing Wells
Oct. 14 DESERT VIEW
OCt. 21 CIENEGA
Oct. 28 at Mountain View
Nov. 4 at Tucson High
Nov. 11 SIERRA VISTA BUENA
Marana
Sept. 2 at Mountain View
Sept. 9 at Sierra Vista Buena
Sept. 23 CDO
Sept. 30 MESA WESTWOOD
Oct. 7 at Cienega
Oct. 14 NOGALES
Oct. 21 SUNNYSIDE
Oct. 28 at Flowing Wells
Nov. 4 at Cholla
Nov. 10 RINCON/UNIVERSITY
Mica Mountain
Sept. 1 at Ironwood Ridge
Sept. 9 PRESCOTT VALLEY BRADSHAW MOUNTAIN
Sept. 15 at San Tan Valley Poston Butte
Sept. 23 CATALINA FOOTHILLS
Oct. 7 at Salpointe Catholic
Oct. 14 EMPIRE
Oct. 21 DOUGLAS
Oct. 28 at Pueblo
Nov. 4 at Casa Grande Vista Grande
Nov. 10 CDO
Mountain View
Sept. 2 MARANA
Sept. 9 at Gilbert Higley
Sept. 23 MESA RED MOUNTAIN
Sept. 30 at Nogales
Oct. 7 WALDEN GROVE
Oct. 14 at Tucson High
Oct. 21 at Sierra Vista Buena
Oct. 28 IRONWOOD RIDGE
Nov. 4 CIENEGA
Nov. 10 at Desert View
Nogales
Sept. 2 at Rio Rico
Sept. 16 SIERRA VISTA BUENA
Sept. 23 at Sahuaro
Sept. 30 MOUNTAIN VIEW
Oct. 7 DESERT VIEW
Oct. 14 at Marana
Oct. 21 FLOWING WELLS
Oct. 28 at Rincon/University
Nov. 4 at Sunnyside
Nov. 10 CHOLLA
Palo Verde
Aug. 19 SAN TAN VALLEY SAN TAN FOOTHILLS
Aug. 26 at Florence
Sept. 2 at Catalina
Sept. 9 at Santa Rita
Sept. 16 SABINO
Sept. 23 at Benson
Oct. 7 at Safford
Oct. 14 at Tempe
Oct. 21 PUSCH RIDGE CHRISTIAN
Oct. 28 THATCHER
Pueblo
Sept. 2 CHOLLA
Sept. 9 at Safford
Sept. 23 at Walden Grove
Sept. 30 at Amphitheater
Oct. 7 SAHUARITA
Oct. 14 at Casa Grande Vista Grande
Oct. 21 at CDO
Oct. 28 MICA MOUNTAIN
Nov. 4 DOUGLAS
Nov. 10 at Empire
Pusch Ridge Christian
Aug. 20 at Waddell American Leadership Academy - West Foothills
Aug. 26 SURPRISE PARADISE HONORS
Sept. 2 at Bullhead City Mohave
Sept. 9 at Catalina Foothills
Sept. 16 BENSON
Sept. 23 at Thatcher
Sept. 30 SABINO
Oct. 14 CHANDLER VALLEY CHRISTIAN
Oct. 21 at Palo Verde
Oct. 28 SAFFORD
Rincon/University
Sept. 2 at Empire
Sept. 9 GLENDALE COPPER CANYON
Sept. 16 at Phoenix Alhambra
Sept. 23 SAHUARITA
Oct. 7 AMPHI
Oct. 14 at Sunnyside
Oct. 21 at Cholla
Oct. 28 NOGALES
Nov. 4 FLOWING WELLS
Nov. 10 at Marana
Rio Rico
Sept. 2 NOGALES
Sept. 16 at Flagstaff
Sept. 23 at Douglas
Sept. 30 CASA GRANDE VISTA GRANDE
Oct. 7 EMPIRE
Oct. 14 at Sahuarita
Oct. 21 WALDEN GROVE
Oct. 28 at Catalina Foothills
Nov. 4 at Amphi
Nov. 10 SAHUARO
Sabino
Aug. 19 COOLIDGE
Sept. 9 SAHUARO
Sept. 16 at Palo Verde
Sept. 23 SAFFORD
Sept. 30 at Pusch Ridge Christian Academy
Oct. 14 at Mesa Eastmark
Oct. 21 at Thatcher
Oct. 25 BENSON
Sahuarita
Sept. 2 SIERRA VISTA BUENA
Sept. 9 CHOLLA
Sept. 23 at Rincon/University
Sept. 30 at Empire
Oct. 7 at Pueblo
Oct. 14 RIO RICO
Oct. 21 CATALINA FOOTHILLS
Oct. 28 at Sahuaro
Nov. 4 at Walden Grove
Nov. 10 AMPHI
Sahuaro
Sept. 2 CHANDLER SETON CATHOLIC
Sept. 9 at Sabino
Sept. 23 NOGALES
Sept. 30 THATCHER
Oct. 7 at Sierra Vista Buena
Oct. 14 at Walden Grove
Oct. 21 at Amphi
Oct. 28 SAHUARITA
Nov. 4 CATALINA FOOTHILLS
Nov. 10 at Rio Rico
Salpointe Catholic
Sept. 2 at Scottsdale Chaparral
Sept. 9 at Anthem Boulder Creek
Sept. 16 CHANDLER BASHA
Sept. 23 at Cienega
Oct. 7 MICA MOUNTAIN
Oct. 14 at Mesa Red Mountain
Oct. 21 GILBERT WILLIAMS FIELD
Oct. 28 TOLLESON
Nov. 4 MESA MOUNTAIN VIEW
Nov. 10 at Queen Creek
Santa Rita
Aug. 26 GLOBE
Sept. 2 at Laveen Heritage Academy
Sept. 9 PALO VERDE
Sept. 16 at Phoenix Cortez
Sept. 23 at Wittmann Mountainside
Sept. 30 TANQUE VERDE
Oct. 7 WILLCOX
Oct. 14 at Catalina
Oct. 21 BISBEE
Oct. 28 at Tombstone
Sierra Vista Buena
Sept. 2 at Sahuarita
Sept. 9 MARANA
Sept. 16 at Nogales
Sept. 23 CHOLLA
Oct. 7 SAHUARO
Oct. 14 at Cienega
Oct. 21 MOUNTAIN VIEW
Oct. 28 at Tucson High
Nov. 4 DESERT VIEW
Nov. 11 at Ironwood Ridge
Sunnyside
Sept. 1 at Desert View (Kino North Stadium)
Sept. 9 at Cave Creek Cactus Shadows
Sept. 23 at Waddell Canyon View
Sept. 30 at Ironwood Ridge
Oct. 7 TUCSON HIGH
Oct. 14 RINCON/UNIVERSITY
Oct. 21 at Marana
Oct. 28 CHOLLA
Nov. 4 NOGALES
Nov. 10 at Flowing Wells
Tanque Verde
Aug. 26 at Morenci
Sept. 2 PHOENIX VALLEY LUTHERAN
Sept. 9 at Pima
Sept. 16 SAN TAN VALLEY SAN TAN CHARTER
Sept. 23 PHOENIX NORTH POINTE PREP
Sept. 30 at Santa Rita
Oct. 7 CATALINA
Oct. 14 at Bisbee
Oct. 21 at Tombstone
Oct. 28 WILLCOX
Tucson High
Sept. 2 MESA DOBSON
Sept. 9 at Mesa Skyline
Sept. 23 PHOENIX SOUTH MOUNTAIN
Sept. 30 at Catalina Foothills
Oct. 7 at Sunnyside
Oct. 14 MOUNTAIN VIEW
Oct. 21 at Desert View
Oct. 28 SIERRA VISTA BUENA
Nov. 4 IRONWOOD RIDGE
Nov. 10 at Cienega
Walden Grove
Sept. 2 at CDO
Sept. 9 PHOENIX GREENWAY
Sept. 16 at Chandler Arizona College Prep
Sept. 23 PUEBLO
Oct. 7 at Mountain View
Oct. 14 SAHUARO
Oct. 21 at Rio Rico
Oct. 28 at Amphi
Nov. 4 SAHUARITA
Nov. 11 CATALINA FOOTHILLS
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports