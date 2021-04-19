 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school baseball: A look at the top teams, statistical leaders in Southern Arizona

High school baseball: A look at the top teams, statistical leaders in Southern Arizona

Gerardo Grijalva

Gerardo Grijalva, 17, still has one season to go on Sunnyside High School’s baseball team, and hopes to play for UA or UCLA after that.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

The high school baseball season is in full swing, and after a month's worth of games, the race to the finish line is on with two weeks left. 

Which teams have performed at its best during a season unlike any other? Which stars have shined above the rest? Here's a look at the best Southern Arizona teams, according to MaxPreps' rankings, and performers of the 2021 season. 

Top teams

  1. Canyon del Oro (10-1)
  2. Sabino (11-2)
  3. Salpointe Catholic (10-1)
  4. Pusch Ridge Christian (9-3)
  5. Sunnyside (10-2)
  6. Tucson High (9-2)
  7. Nogales (8-3-1)
  8. Ironwood Ridge (9-3)
  9. Empire (7-5)
  10. Marana (8-4)

Home run leaders

  1. Jack Rogers, Salpointe Catholic: 5
  2. Omar Monreal, Salpointe Catholic: 4
  3. Braeden Mondeau, Cienega: 3
  4. Andrew Cain, Ironwood Ridge: 3
  5. Shane Melick, Ironwood Ridge: 3
  6. Ruben Villaescusa-Galaz, Tucson High: 3
  7. Myles Amey, Ironwood Ridge: 3
  8. Jacob Vega, Pueblo: 3
  9. Andy Pacheco, Desert View: 3

Batting average

  1. Jack Rogers, Salpointe Catholic: .615
  2. Demetrio Crisantes, Nogales: .590
  3. Gamaliel Vasquez, Sahuaro: .583
  4. Alessandro Castro, Pusch Ridge Christian: .556
  5. Ryan Draper, Sabino: .533
  6. Andrew Cain, Ironwood Ridge: .528
  7. Marco Pena, Douglas: .517
  8. Omar Monreal, Salpointe Catholic: .500
  9. Brian Garcia, Nogales: .500
  10. Alex Londono, Salpointe Catholic: .500

ERA

  1. Dante Schindler, Canyon del Oro: .20
  2. Jake Wiltshire, Sabino: .45
  3. Alessandro Castro, Pusch Ridge Christian Academy: .84
  4. Alex Figueroa, Catalina Foothills: 1.62
  5. Benjamin Cazares, Tucson High: 1.62
  6. Nate Richey, Empire: 1.65
  7. Mario Bejarano, Tucson High: 1.77
  8. Ethan Jones, Pusch Ridge Christian: 1.83
  9. Gabe Ridenour, Marana: 1.93
  10. Tyler Welsh, Sabino: 1.95

Strikeouts

  1. Alessandro Castro, Pusch Ridge Christian Academy: 51
  2. Gerardo Grijalva, Sunnyside: 50
  3. Christian Valdespino, Rincon/University: 49
  4. Jake Wiltshire, Sabino: 46
  5. Dante Schindler, Canyon del Oro: 46
  6. Tyler Welsh, Sabino: 44
  7. Gabe Ridenour, Marana: 43
  8. Milo Rushford, Walden Grove: 41
  9. Saul Soto, Nogales: 39
  10. Sam Sides, Sahuaro: 39

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News