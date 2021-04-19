High school baseball: A look at the top teams, statistical leaders in Southern Arizona

The high school baseball season is in full swing, and after a month's worth of games, the race to the finish line is on with two weeks left.
Which teams have performed at its best during a season unlike any other? Which stars have shined above the rest? Here's a look at the best Southern Arizona teams, according to MaxPreps' rankings, and performers of the 2021 season.
Top teams
- Canyon del Oro (10-1)
- Sabino (11-2)
- Salpointe Catholic (10-1)
- Pusch Ridge Christian (9-3)
- Sunnyside (10-2)
- Tucson High (9-2)
- Nogales (8-3-1)
- Ironwood Ridge (9-3)
- Empire (7-5)
- Marana (8-4)
Home run leaders
- Jack Rogers, Salpointe Catholic: 5
- Omar Monreal, Salpointe Catholic: 4
- Braeden Mondeau, Cienega: 3
- Andrew Cain, Ironwood Ridge: 3
- Shane Melick, Ironwood Ridge: 3
- Ruben Villaescusa-Galaz, Tucson High: 3
- Myles Amey, Ironwood Ridge: 3
- Jacob Vega, Pueblo: 3
- Andy Pacheco, Desert View: 3
Batting average
- Jack Rogers, Salpointe Catholic: .615
- Demetrio Crisantes, Nogales: .590
- Gamaliel Vasquez, Sahuaro: .583
- Alessandro Castro, Pusch Ridge Christian: .556
- Ryan Draper, Sabino: .533
- Andrew Cain, Ironwood Ridge: .528
- Marco Pena, Douglas: .517
- Omar Monreal, Salpointe Catholic: .500
- Brian Garcia, Nogales: .500
- Alex Londono, Salpointe Catholic: .500
ERA
- Dante Schindler, Canyon del Oro: .20
- Jake Wiltshire, Sabino: .45
- Alessandro Castro, Pusch Ridge Christian Academy: .84
- Alex Figueroa, Catalina Foothills: 1.62
- Benjamin Cazares, Tucson High: 1.62
- Nate Richey, Empire: 1.65
- Mario Bejarano, Tucson High: 1.77
- Ethan Jones, Pusch Ridge Christian: 1.83
- Gabe Ridenour, Marana: 1.93
- Tyler Welsh, Sabino: 1.95
Strikeouts
- Alessandro Castro, Pusch Ridge Christian Academy: 51
- Gerardo Grijalva, Sunnyside: 50
- Christian Valdespino, Rincon/University: 49
- Jake Wiltshire, Sabino: 46
- Dante Schindler, Canyon del Oro: 46
- Tyler Welsh, Sabino: 44
- Gabe Ridenour, Marana: 43
- Milo Rushford, Walden Grove: 41
- Saul Soto, Nogales: 39
- Sam Sides, Sahuaro: 39
