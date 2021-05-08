High school baseball: Scores and matchups from opening weekend of playoffs

Finally.
A year after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all spring sports competition, the Arizona high school baseball playoffs began on Saturday, and several Tucson-area teams qualified for the postseason.
Here's a look at the first-round matchups from Saturday — and who the winners will face on Tuesday in the quarterfinals:
Class 3A
No. 7 Phoenix Northwest Christian 4, No. 10 Empire 1
No. 5 Pusch Ridge Christian 3, No. 12 Chino Valley 0
Up next: vs. No. 4 Sabino at Goodyear Ballpark on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
No. 4 Sabino 18, Snowflake 0
Up next: vs. No. 5 Pusch Ridge Christian at Goodyear Ballpark on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A
No. 1 Canyon del Oro 20, No. 16 Surprise Paradise Honors 0
Up next: vs. No. 8 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep at CDO on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
No. 4 Salpointe Catholic 11, No. 13 Tempe Marcos de Niza 1
Up next: vs. No. 5 Flagstaff at Salpointe Catholic on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Class 5A
No. 8 Queen Creek Casteel 6, No. 9 Sunnyside 2
No. 5 Phoenix Sunrise Mountain 2, No. 12 Marana 1
No. 4 Waddell Canyon View 4, No. 13 Cienega 2
No. 3 Scottsdale Desert Mountain 11, No. 14 Ironwood Ridge 3
No. 11 Glendale Apollo 2, No. 6 Nogales 0
No. 7 Gilbert Higley 6, No. 10 Catalina Foothills 1
Class 6A
No. 5 Mesa Red Mountain 6, No. 12 Tucson High 0
