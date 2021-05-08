High school baseball: Scores and matchups from opening weekend of playoffs

Finally.

A year after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all spring sports competition, the Arizona high school baseball playoffs began on Saturday, and several Tucson-area teams qualified for the postseason.

Here's a look at the first-round matchups from Saturday — and who the winners will face on Tuesday in the quarterfinals:

Class 3A

No. 7 Phoenix Northwest Christian 4, No. 10 Empire 1

No. 5 Pusch Ridge Christian 3, No. 12 Chino Valley 0

Up next: vs. No. 4 Sabino at Goodyear Ballpark on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

No. 4 Sabino 18, Snowflake 0

Up next: vs. No. 5 Pusch Ridge Christian at Goodyear Ballpark on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A

No. 1 Canyon del Oro 20, No. 16 Surprise Paradise Honors 0

Up next: vs. No. 8 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep at CDO on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

No. 4 Salpointe Catholic 11, No. 13 Tempe Marcos de Niza 1