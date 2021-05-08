 Skip to main content
High school baseball: Scores and matchups from opening weekend of playoffs

Sahuarita pitcher Devin Alvarez tags out Sabino's Preston Clifford at home plate during the 3A State Championship in Mesa, Monday, May 13, 2019.

 Darryl Webb / for the Arizona Daily Star

Finally. 

A year after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all spring sports competition, the Arizona high school baseball playoffs began on Saturday, and several Tucson-area teams qualified for the postseason. 

Here's a look at the first-round matchups from Saturday — and who the winners will face on Tuesday in the quarterfinals: 

Class 3A

No. 7 Phoenix Northwest Christian 4, No. 10 Empire 1 

No. 5 Pusch Ridge Christian 3, No. 12 Chino Valley 0

Up next: vs. No. 4 Sabino at Goodyear Ballpark on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. 

No. 4 Sabino 18, Snowflake 0

Up next: vs. No. 5 Pusch Ridge Christian at Goodyear Ballpark on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A

No. 1 Canyon del Oro 20, No. 16 Surprise Paradise Honors 0

Up next: vs. No. 8 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep at CDO on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

No. 4 Salpointe Catholic 11, No. 13 Tempe Marcos de Niza 1

Up next: vs. No. 5 Flagstaff at Salpointe Catholic on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Class 5A

No. 8 Queen Creek Casteel 6, No. 9 Sunnyside 2

No. 5 Phoenix Sunrise Mountain 2, No. 12 Marana 1

No. 4 Waddell Canyon View 4, No. 13 Cienega 2

No. 3 Scottsdale Desert Mountain 11, No. 14 Ironwood Ridge 3

No. 11 Glendale Apollo 2, No. 6 Nogales 0

No. 7 Gilbert Higley 6, No. 10 Catalina Foothills 1

Class 6A

No. 5 Mesa Red Mountain 6, No. 12 Tucson High 0

