High school baseball: Scores from Saturday's state playoff games, and what's next for winners

A year after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all spring sports competition, the Arizona high school baseball playoffs began on Saturday, and several Tucson-area teams qualified for the postseason.
Local powerhouses Sabino, Canyon del Oro and Salpointe Catholic all advanced, as did Pusch Ridge Christian. Southern Arizona was shut out in Class 5A and 6A play, however, with local teams going 0-7 in the first round.
Here's a look at the first-round matchups from Saturday — and who the winners will face in Tuesday's state quarterfinals:
Class 3A
No. 7 Phoenix Northwest Christian 4, No. 10 Empire 1
No. 5 Pusch Ridge Christian 3, No. 12 Chino Valley 0
Up next: vs. No. 4 Sabino at Goodyear Ballpark on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
No. 4 Sabino 18, Snowflake 0
Up next: vs. No. 5 Pusch Ridge Christian at Goodyear Ballpark on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A
No. 1 Canyon del Oro 20, No. 16 Surprise Paradise Honors 0
Up next: vs. No. 8 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep at CDO on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
No. 4 Salpointe Catholic 11, No. 13 Tempe Marcos de Niza 1
Up next: vs. No. 5 Flagstaff at Salpointe Catholic on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Class 5A
No. 8 Queen Creek Casteel 6, No. 9 Sunnyside 2
No. 5 Phoenix Sunrise Mountain 2, No. 12 Marana 1
No. 4 Waddell Canyon View 4, No. 13 Cienega 2
No. 3 Scottsdale Desert Mountain 11, No. 14 Ironwood Ridge 3
No. 11 Glendale Apollo 2, No. 6 Nogales 0
No. 7 Gilbert Higley 6, No. 10 Catalina Foothills 1
Class 6A
No. 5 Mesa Red Mountain 6, No. 12 Tucson High 0
