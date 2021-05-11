 Skip to main content
High school baseball: Scores from Tuesday's state playoff games, and what's next for winners

The quarterfinal round of the Arizona high school baseball state playoffs came to a close Tuesday evening, and four teams from Tucson had a shot to move on to the semifinals. 

However, not every Tucson-area program advanced to the next round, with Pusch Ridge Christian falling to Sabino in a 6-4 thriller in the Class 3A bracket. 

Here's a look at the second-round matchups from Tuesday — and who the winners will face in Thursday's state semifinals:

Class 3A

No. 4 Sabino 6, No. 5 Pusch Ridge Christian 4

Up next: No. 4 Sabino vs. No. 1 Chandler Valley Christian at Tempe Diablo Stadium on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. 

Class 4A

No. 1 Canyon del Oro 8, No. 8 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep 6

No. 4 Salpointe Catholic 12, No. 5 Flagstaff 3

Up next: No. 4 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 1 CDO at Mesa Hohokam Stadium on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

