2019-20 high school basketball season produced two state champs, plenty of memories

Sabino players celebrate after winning the Class 3A Championship game against Page at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Now that all the championships have been decided, it’s time to put a wrap on an exciting 2019-20 high school basketball season.

Two local teams — Salpointe Catholic’s boys team and Sabino’s girls team — won state championships.

Salpointe worked overtime to win the first state title in program history, beating Peoria 54-48 in the Class 4A state title game. Sabino took a similarly difficult route in 3A, spotting their opponents leads at halftime in both Friday’s semifinal and Saturday’s final before stepping up in the final 16 minutes.

Two other teams — Sahuaro’s girls and Sabino’s boys — made it to the final only to fall short.

Sabino’s magic ran out Saturday against a bigger, stronger American Leadership Academy team. The 3A final came less than 24 hours after pulling out an improbable last-minute victory, scoring five straight points in the final 41 seconds to overcome a stubborn Page squad.

Sahuaro finished its season with two losses. Both came to state championship teams: Sabino beat Sahuaro at the MLK Classic, and Chandler Seton Catholic beat Sabino on Saturday.

The season’s end came with a flurry of awards. The following are this year’s Coach of the Year (COY), Player of the Year (POY), Offensive Player of the Year (OPY) and Defensive Player of the Year (DPY), as selected by their respective regions.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 6A Metro

COY: Daryl Jones, Tucson High

POY: Mark Hunter, Tucson High

OPOY: Mark Hunter, Tucson High

DPOY: Ravion Hodge, Cesar Chavez

Class 5A Sonoran Region

COY: Sean Spiece, Flowing Wells

POY: Khalid Whitaker, Flowing Wells

OPOY: Khalid Whitaker, Flowing Wells

DPOY: Toate Sika, Rincon/University

Class 5A Southern Region

COY: Dave Glasgow, Sierra Vista Buena

POY: Jovany Featherston, Sierra Vista Buena

OPOY: Steven Legleu, Nogales

DPOY: Jaylen McFadden, Sierra Vista Buena

Class 4A Gila Region

COY: Frank Arellano, Rio Rico

POY: Mario Alvarado, Rio Rico

OPOY: Francisco Lugo, Douglas

DPOY: Zach Morgan, Pueblo

Class 4A Kino Region

COY: Doug D’Amore, Catalina Foothills and Jim Reynolds, Salpointe Catholic

POY: Evan Nelson, Salpointe Catholic

OPOY: Grant Weitman, Salpointe Catholic

DPOY: Will Menaugh, Catalina Foothills

Class 3A South Region

COY: Martin Roth, Sabino

POY: Cesar Saenz, Sabino

OPOY: Pablo Gutierrez, Sabino

DPOY: Scott Bumb, Pusch Ridge Christian

Class 2A East Region

COY: Cliff Thompson, Pima

POY: Alec Judd, Pima

OPOY: David Ballesteros, Bisbee

DPOY: Spencer Stevens, Thatcher

Class 2A South Region

COY: Terry Antonio, San Carlos

POY: Gabe Escobedo, Miami

OPOY: Thomas Reyna, St. Augustine

DPOY: Matt Riddle, Miami

Class 1A South Region

COY: Nate Porter, Patagonia Union;

POY: Kota Benson; Sells Baboquivari

OPOY: Kota Benson; Sells Baboquivari

DPOY: Josiah Prior, The Gregory School

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 6A Metro Region

COY: Annette Gutierrez, Tucson High

POY: Adela Garcia, Phoenix North

OPOY: Adela Garcia, Phoenix North

DPOY: Trinity Markham, Laveen Cesar Chavez

Class 5A Sonoran Region

COY: Michael Perkins, Flowing Wells

POY: Milinda Arguellez, Flowing Wells

OPOY: Loraya Rocha, Rincon/University

DPOY: Sunday Leopoldo, Cholla

Class 5A Southern Region

COY: Cole Colvin, Sierra Vista Buena

POY: Jaslyn Booker, Sierra Vista Buena

OPOY: Dominque Acosta, Nogales

DPOY: Jaslyn Booker, Sierra Vista Buena

Class 4A Gila Region

COY: Billy Hix, Rio Rico and Mario Ybarra, Palo Verde

POY: Luisayde Chavez, Rio Rico

OPOY: Mat’tanaya Vital, Amphi

DPOY: Kiana Ortiz, Palo Verde

Class 4A Kino Region

COY: Steve Botkin, Sahuaro

POY: Alyssa Brown, Sahuaro

OPOY: Alyssa Brown, Sahuaro

DPOY: Alyssa Brown, Sahuaro

Class 3A South Region

COY: Jaamal Rhodes, Sabino and Michael Edwards, Tanque Verde

POY: Kamryn Doty, Sabino

OPOY: Kiya Dorroh, Sabino

DPOY: Emma Morris, Tanque Verde

Class 2A East Region

COY: Courtney Borquez, Bisbee

POY: Gabby Lopez, Bisbee

OPOY: Saydee Allred, Pima

DPOY: Emily Darwin, Benson

Class 1A South Region

COY: Joseph Mease, Sells Baboquivari

POY: Autumn Nelson, Sells Baboquivari

OPOY: Autumn Nelson, Baboquivari

DPOY: Eunice Ineza, The Gregory School

Buena's Glasgow leaving after 16 season

Dave Glasgow is leaving Sierra Vista Buena after 16 seasons as head coach and returning to Coolidge High School, where he coached from 1993-2004 and won three Class 3A State Championships. 

At Buena, Glasgow compiled a 354-121 record, winning six region championships and reaching the state semifinals twice. 

Coolidge principal Ben Armstrong is a former Glasgow player and assistant coach.

"I have been thinking about going back to Coolidge for the past few years," Glasgow told The Arizona Republic in an email. "A lot of former players have asked me about the possibility, including Principal Ben Armstrong.

"Ben played for me. I remember him coming to my first Summer Camp in Coolidge. I know him. I know his family. His being the principal went a long way toward making this happen."

