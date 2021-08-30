High school countdown: Amphi's quick Kiko Trejo becoming a physical back

“He would always tell me how much I look like him, and that if I ever needed training for football, he’d help me out,” Trejo said of Eafon.

“I really didn’t get a chance to talk to my father or get to know him. It was weird, but it was hard, because it was a person that I really wanted to meet, because those are my genes.”

Trejo’s mother was in and out of prison and eventually lost custody of her children, leaving Trejo and his siblings to be raised by his grandparents, Henry and Luvena Trejo.

“He’s a great person and is well-grounded because of his grandfather,” Mendivil said. “His grandparents raised him and the other two kids as well. He’s had some tough times growing up and I’m sure it bugged him at first. But at the same time, it all came full circle after his father had passed, and it made him realize that it’s more than just football.”

But the football field was Trejo’s safe haven and a place he felt at peace ever since he first put on pads as a seventh-grader.