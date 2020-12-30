High school football coaches share words of wisdom from final team meetings

The Tuesday before Thanksgiving, the carefully constructed seasons of 25 Southern Arizona high school football teams came crashing to a halt, taking many of the people involved by surprise.
The morning of Nov. 24 — the day after Pima County sent a memo to districts recommending they stop playing sports because of COVID-19’s rapid spread — eight school districts announced the cancellation of their football seasons. Tucson Unified School District, the largest in Southern Arizona, followed suit later in the day.
Coaches around the region were left reeling. Because of safety guidelines, some weren’t even given the opportunity to break the news to their players face-to-face.
{span}”In the final meeting, we told them how proud we were of them for sticking together and showing up with great effort. They were always willing to work hard and they were a pleasure to be around,” Sahuaro coach Scott McKee said, reflecting on his last words to his team. “We didn’t have the results we all wanted, so that will drive us, but we also didn’t duck anyone. We were able to give our guys three nights under the lights and we were all thankful we were able to get those blessings together for each other.”{/span}
{span}McKee praised his seniors, saying they gave the team all they had, and said that the Cougars’ future is bright.{/span}
{span}Even with 2020 coming to a close and coaches and players looking to the future, the final address of this unforgettable season will likely be hard for most to forget.{/span}
The Star reached out to all 25 local coaches whose seasons were cut short with five questions about what they experienced this season. This is the final day in the series. Their responses have been lightly edited to reflect Star style.
What did you tell your team in your final meeting?
Corey Noble, Walden Grove: “Unfortunately, due to the nature of when the announcement came out from the County and superintendents we were robbed of even being able to hold a meeting and tell all of our young men in person. I had to send a message to most of them telling them the season was cancelled. My overall message to all of them whether it was in person or through a message was that I loved them and how proud of them I was for persevering through unimaginable adversity to make the most of each of their opportunities they were given and that I was sorry they were robbed of more by things out of their control.”
Dustin Peace, Canyon del Oro: “My final words to the team ended kind of like they started — with a video. On the Tuesday it all ended we finished morning practice at 8:30 and we found out at 9:30 that everything was over and these young men would never put on a helmet again. An hour later i uploaded an eight-minute video to Hudl to tell the boys everything has come to an end. Although it was not intended many parents watched the video too. I told them a lot in that video but the main thing I told them I loved them, and I loved that they had the courage to stay untied as the brothers they call themselves.”
Ryan McBrayer, Sabino: “I am so proud of these guys. Nobody knows everything they went through to have the opportunity to compete. They did everything they were asked and then some. I will cherish the memories I made with this group of young men and amazing group of coaches for the rest of my life. I can’t thank them enough for their hard work and dedication. Bright days are ahead.”
Jake Allen, Pueblo: “First, I told the team how much I love them and appreciate what they did this year. Then I explained to them that even though this situation was not fair to them, it doesn’t change the expectations that we have for them to go out and become successful leaders in our community. They will always have each other as a family. Those things will never change.”
Jorge Mendivil, Amphi: “We were having a great week of practice preparing for Sunnyside on Monday. We got the call to cease on Tuesday about noon. With social media, our kids got the news as soon as we did. Instead of having a final team meeting I met with a lot of the guys individually and told them how proud I was of how they performed and how great they had all come together to have what was a spectacular four games.”
Pat Nugent, Cienega: “Just that we were sorry and would remember the seniors for how hard they worked in this difficult season.”
Jay Dobyns, Tanque Verde: “I wasn’t allowed one. I had to email, text and call my players and staff to tell them that our season was over. The official announcement was made two days before Thanksgiving. I reminded them of all the things we had to be thankful for. I asked them to avoid the disappointment, frustration and bitterness that they might be feeling and instead be grateful that we got to play a few games, they got to spend time together and, amidst all the chaos, we found success.”
Khyree Copeland, Rincon/University: “Never Settle for An Average Life! Go get what you want in this world.”
Virgil Henderson, Cholla: “CTC!! (Change the culture). So proud of them!”
Mike Wells, Palo Verde: “Our final meeting as a team was very difficult to say the least. We told them we love them, love your family and friends and that you are our family and we are here for you.”
Louie Ramirez, Marana: “I let them know that despite every challenge we faced from no summer, to Zoom meetings, no camp, having a season, and finally to come down to losing our season. I was proud of them. I told our seniors I will forever be grateful for their leadership and willingness to be coached and held to a high standard. At the end of the day, I let them know that I love each and every one of them from the bottom of my heart and that this was not their fault. In life, we have to be able to control what we can control.”
Scott Cortese, Flowing Wells: “We found out the season was over on a Tuesday, the day before we were to play Catalina Foothills. It was very disappointing for the players to have it end so quickly. I told them in the 17 years I have coached high school football I have never been prouder of a group of players for staying positive and working hard with all the uncertainty. I also delayed our banquet until the spring, so we hopefully have some normalcy by then.”
Matt Johnson, Mountain View: “That we love them and to be safe.”
Justin Argraves, Tucson: “I told them how extremely proud I was of them in handling everything that was thrown their way this year. They have been on a roller coaster of emotions since March and to see and hear their reactions when our season was cut short was one of the most difficult situations I have been through in my 20 years of coaching. I also told them that even though they might not see or recognize it now, the life lessons learned from this year will only help them as they grow into adulthood.”
James Hardy, Ironwood Ridge: “Unfortunately, we were on quarantine when the season was cancelled so I didn’t get to speak to them directly. I did send a letter and message out to our team.”
Glenn Posey, Sunnyside: “Thank you, seniors, we are going to miss you, For those coming back we need to get back into the weight room and develop our bodies in order to play at a higher level next year!”
