High school football coaches share words of wisdom from final team meetings

{span}Even with 2020 coming to a close and coaches and players looking to the future, the final address of this unforgettable season will likely be hard for most to forget.{/span}

The Star reached out to all 25 local coaches whose seasons were cut short with five questions about what they experienced this season. This is the final day in the series. Their responses have been lightly edited to reflect Star style.

What did you tell your team in your final meeting?

Corey Noble, Walden Grove: “Unfortunately, due to the nature of when the announcement came out from the County and superintendents we were robbed of even being able to hold a meeting and tell all of our young men in person. I had to send a message to most of them telling them the season was cancelled. My overall message to all of them whether it was in person or through a message was that I loved them and how proud of them I was for persevering through unimaginable adversity to make the most of each of their opportunities they were given and that I was sorry they were robbed of more by things out of their control.”