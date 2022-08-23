High school football countdown, No. 4: Salpointe Catholic's Luis Cordova among city's top O-linemen

Editor’s note: The Star is counting down the top high school football players in Tucson. Up next: Salpointe Catholic offensive tackle Luis Cordova.

Name: Luis Cordova

Rundown: Cordova is a 6-foot-4-inch, 270-pound junior offensive tackle for the Salpointe Catholic Lancers.

Who he is: Cordova has spent the last two seasons battling against Lancers edge rusher Elijah Rushing — a 6-6, 245-pound five-star 2024 prospect who is considered one of the top defensive players for his recruiting cycle.

Iron sharpens iron, right?

"Going against him is a privilege. He’s the best edge rusher in the nation, so it doesn’t get much better than that," Cordova said. "I mean, you’re playing against the best of the best, so it’s a true blessing. I enjoy the moments with him, going head-to-head with him. For this year, I know I’m going to have really good edge rushers on me. … Going against him prepares me a lot. He makes it easier."

Matching up against Rushing improved Cordova's physical abilities; a brutal shoulder injury improved his mental strength.

During Salpointe Catholic’s 49-21 loss to the Scottsdale Saguaro in the regular season, Cordova, the Lancers’ left tackle, opened up out of his two-point stance for pass protection. His task for the night: block Tristan Monday, one of the state’s top edge rushers now at the University of Wisconsin.

"I was kicking out, he cut inside and then took my shoulder with him," Cordova said. "My ligaments were torn and there was just a whole bunch of stuff wrong with it. I played the rest of the season, because I didn’t think it was going to be severe."

The Lancers fell to Scottsdale Horizon in the postseason. Cordova underwent surgery on his right shoulder two weeks later.

"The doctor told me how bad it was and that I needed surgery," he said. "He told me the consequences are severe if I don’t get this done ASAP. It was hard at first, just wrapping my head around the fact that I just had shoulder surgery. But I didn’t let it get to my head."

Cordova rehabbed for six months alongside Carla Garrett, Salpointe Catholic's highly regarded strength and conditioning coach.

"Now he’s back," Salpointe Catholic coach Eric Rogers said. "He’s benching and he’s got all of his strength. We expect him to be ready for Week One, because all is checking out right now. But it was a big deal, and it was a hard offseason for him in a lot of ways. From a mental standpoint, he’s really grown and matured and his ready to lead this team."

Cordova could contribute on defense this season. A newcomer to Class 6A, Salpointe Catholic opens the season on Sept. 2 at Scottsdale Chaparral.

"He's going to have to play some D-tackle for us this year. He’s big and strong enough for the position, and I think he can be a big-time Division One D-tackle in college,” Rogers said. “I wouldn’t rule that out, and I’ve told him that. … He’s a tough, mean kid, and that’s always suitable for that side of the ball."

Proof he’s good: Cordova said college interest has "kinda slowed down because of the surgery," but impressed Arizona Wildcats offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll at a big-man camp at the UA last summer. Arizona remains Cordova’s lone scholarship offer.

"My communication with the U of A has been amazing," Cordova said. "I talk to Coach Carroll every week and we keep a bond. I’m in pretty good contact with them."