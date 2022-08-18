High school football countdown, No. 9: 'Physical specimens' lead Mica Mountain into first full varsity season

Editor’s note: Over 10 days, the Star is counting down the top high school football players in Tucson. Up next: Mica Mountain’s Kaspen Colbert and Kason Colbert.

Names: Kaspen Colbert and Kason Colbert

Rundown: Kaspen is a 6-foot-2-inch, 220-pound senior running back and defensive end; Kason is a 6-1, 220-pound junior linebacker and tight end.

Who they are: The Colbert brothers have made the most of settling into their new life in Tucson over the last two years.

They Colberts lived in Oklahoma, Louisiana, Texas, Pennsylvania and Kentucky before moving to Tucson. Fortunately for Kaspen and Kason, they’ve had each other to lean on.

“It’s gotten easier each time,” Kaspen said.

Their father, Danon Colbert, accepted a job at a correctional facility in Southern Arizona, and prior to the move, the Colberts traveled to Tucson to look at potential schools — and football programs..

The Colberts first visited Cienega, but the front office was closed. Their next stop: Mica Mountain, a brand new high school on Valencia Road near Houghton Road, where former longtime Cienega head coach Nemer Hassey is principal, ex-Sabino head coach Jay Campos is the assistant principal and Pat Nugent — who formerly coached Cienega, Pima College, Canyon del Oro and Flowing Wells — leads the football program.

“Nemer Hassey never left the building,” Nugent joked. “He gave them a tour, and that was really the only school they looked at. They decided to come to Mica Mountain.

“Hassey called me and said, ‘I got you two (Division) I guys,’ and you almost don’t believe it when you hear about it, but then you walk through the door — they’re two specimens. For a young program to have two kids we can rely on, it’s special.”

Said Kaspen Colbert: “We didn’t really have a choice in the end, but we chose Mica because everything was new and we wanted to help build the program up. Knowing that Coach Nugent and Mr. Hassey came from Cienega, it was kind of a green light to come to Mica.”

Added Kason Colbert: “Our school in Kentucky was also a freshly built school, so we’re kind of used to the new environment, so we just wanted to stay in it. … Knowing that Coach Nugent was going to be our head coach, he had a good reputation. I knew he was going to be a coach and loves his players and is always respectful.”

So, what do the transplants think of Tucson?

“First off, it’s hot,” Kaspen Colbert said. “But the people here are very welcoming, and there’s a lot of people, especially at school.”

While the Colbert brothers use their athletic talents for football, they’ve grown up playing multiple sports, including basketball, lacrosse, tennis, golf and baseball. However, football had a different feel to it than the others.

“Ever since I put the pads on, I fell in love with it and have been playing ever since,” Kason said.

The first season at Mica Mountain wasn’t ideal for a pair of high-level transplants. During the Thunderbolts’ inaugural season in 2021, the team competed at the junior varsity level and had a 3-3 record, with wins over Coolidge, Douglas and Amphi. In the age of online ranking systems, the Colberts are the rare teenagers who shy away from social media.

“I never liked putting my business out there,” Kaspen Colbert said. “I like staying to myself and — I don’t know — I was just never really a big fan of it.”

Mica Mountain is now playing at the Class 4A varsity level, and coaches are hopeful the Thunderbolts will take off in Year 2. Mica Mountain has a 10-game schedule that includes a season-opener at Ironwood Ridge, a road game at Salpointe Catholic and the regular-season finale at home against CDO, Nugent’s former team.

“They should’ve gone to Cienega, because it’s a major program, and these poor kids were playing JV football last year and dominating every play of the game. They’re special individuals. It’s great for us, but for them, they should be in the limelight and getting Division I offers,” Nugent said. “We’ve only played a few varsity games, so they haven’t been looked at, and they’re not active on social media. They’ve done a few camps here and there, and they’re late-bloomers, but they’ll shine this year on the field and they’ll be a hit. They’ll be late recruiting them, but I think a lot of teams will be interested.”

Proof they’re good: Kaspen Colbert rushed for 295 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries a year ago, averaging 9.2 yards per rush.

Nugent is expecting a breakout season for Kason, the younger brother.

“Kason is one of the better players I’ve had on the defensive side of the ball. He’s a violent kid who flies around, but is the nicest kid, 4.0 student and a freak of nature,” Nugent said. “I know numbers don’t mean a lot to people, but he’s a kid who benches 300 pounds, hang cleans 315, squatted 495, then he ran a 4.6 (40-yard dash). That’s a special kind of kid that doesn’t happen often.”

Nugent compared Kason Colbert to former CDO star and Boise State linebacker Aaron Tevis.

"This kid is as good as Aaron Tevis ever was — and Aaron Tevis is in my top five of all time, no question," he said.

He said it: “For our program, I just hope they become leaders, because they’re two unbelievable athletes, but are guys who are quiet and soft-spoken. … Those two need to step up and be healthy, so they can play dominant football. I believe they’re two of the best kids in Tucson. They need to get looked at, because I think colleges will fall in love with them, because they’re physical specimens.” — Nugent