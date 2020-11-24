High school football notebook: Amphi aims for 5-0 start, Salpointe back in the Open, TV finds perspective

Coach Jorge Mendivil is sort of a legend around Amphi's campus, but even he wasn’t there the last time the Panthers started 5-0.
Mendivil’s group might get its chance to reach that mark on Wednesday, when it travels to Sunnyside for a rare midweek high school football game. The Blue Devils haven't played since Nov. 6, when they beat Flowing Wells 49-17.
The Panthers (4-0) will likely lean heavily on their offensive line, led by three-year starters center Daniel Dominguez and right tackle Jose Gonzalez. The line has created running room for the tailback tandem of Isaiah Hill and Kiko Trejo. The two have combined for 1,400 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in four games.
“We have them on the field at the same time,” Mendivil said. “It’s great to have both of them, because it gives us some versatility. We can do a lot of stuff with them.”
Lancers once again among the best
Despite losing running back Bijan Robinson to graduation and a coach Dennis Bene to retirement, Salpointe Catholic is back in the open tournament this fall.
The Lancers kick off their playoff run against longtime nemesis Scottsdale Saguaro on Friday night. Salpointe last faced the Sabercats in the 2018 Class 4A state championship game, which ended in a 41-16 Saguaro victory. The two teams’ dominance of Class 4A is one of main reasons for the Open Division's invention. The bracket invites the best teams from all classes to compete for one true state championship.
Both Salpointe and Saguaro qualified for the Open Division playoffs last fall — and both fell victim to eventual state champion Chandler.
The Lancers (6-0) shook off some early-season rust to return to dominance just in time for the playoffs. They won their final three games by a combined score of 104-30.
“I couldn’t be more pleased with the young men that are out here,” first-year coach Eric Rogers said. “They’ve dealt with being quarantined, learning how to be on campus, and all the different struggles. They just keep showing up every day, keep loving each other, being great teammates and supporting one another. They have just risen up to the challenge.”
Tigers break through
After coming up short against Maricopa and Walden Grove, Marana (1-2) snatched its first win of the season on Friday.
Coming into this season, coach Louie Ramirez knew it would take some time for his young team, led by sophomore quarterback tandem Elijah Joplin and Josh Roman Jr., to make some noise.
“We knew going into it there would be some learning curves,” Ramirez said. “Then, going into week two, same thing, overall close game, just didn't finish.”
Senior receiver Isaiah Roebuck helped provide the difference in Week 3, returning two punts for touchdowns and adding seven catches for 92 yards in a 34-27 win over Tucson High.
“All it takes is having the ball in his hands,” Ramirez said. “Both times, it was like there were six Tucson guys right in front of him. He is a game-changer for us. We really rely on his determination and athletic ability to make plays for us.”
Playing for something
Tanque Verde picked up its third straight win on Friday, an incredible feat for a program that went winless last season. But the victory over Sahuarita was preceded by an even more important moment.
Tanque Verde senior Cameron McCracken was severely injured in a car accident in the leadup to the game. As the players and their families caravaned to Sahuarita, they detoured to the McCracken household, honking their horns in support.
“Winning football games and changing the culture is important, but we got a big dose of perspective last week,” coach Jay Dobyns said. “When it comes down to it, there are a lot of things in life that are more important than playing a football game. That shows me we’re succeeding, not just in winning football games but in building these kids up and instilling values in them.”
A leader from the sidelines
Mountain View quarterback Giovanni Ciaccio didn’t plan on spending his senior season with a sling around his throwing arm.
However, immediately after suffering the shoulder injury in Friday’s 35-7 win over Sahuaro, the 6-foot-1-inch scrambling savant was back to doing what he does best — making the most out of a bad situation.
“You have a player who probably has a (season-ending injury), and he’s still cheering you on,” Mountain View coach Matt Johnson said. “That’s why we play football. That’s why we play this sport. It’s to teach that kind of selflessness, and when you have a selfless leader like that, it just spreads. He’s a special kid.”
