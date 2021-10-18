High school football notebook: Amphi looking to prove itself, Salpointe's Elijah Rushing shines

That moment of pass-rushing brilliance in last week's 48-0 win is just another example of why so many college scouts are already salivating over the 6-5 sophomore. He just picked up an offer from Washington this week to add to those from Arizona and Arizona State.

“We’re very hard on him and sometimes you forget he’s a sophomore,” coach Eric Rogers said. “He’s developing, growing and maturing. What I love most about him is when he comes off the field as mad as all be, he listens and then we can have a conversation and talk about it.”

Salpointe (4-2) plays at Cholla (1-4) on Friday.

Dorados riding high

Canyon del Oro doubled up Walden Grove 42-21 last week to extend its winning streak to four.

Sophomore Kayden Luke has ignited a spark for CDO (4-3), rushing for more than 100 yards in back-to-back games. Meanwhile, the secondary came up with three interceptions to slow down a potent Walden Grove passing attack. CDO looks to keep its streak going at Pueblo (3-3) this week.

Fearless leader