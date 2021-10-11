High school football notebook: CDO, Walden Grove meet in must-win game

With the arrival of the initial AIA football rankings Tuesday, prep football playoff races will begin to take shape.

As always, there are sure to be debates over who is underrated, overrated, and what certain teams must do to earn a spot either in the open tournament or in their respective conference tournament.

Canyon del Oro coach Dustin Peace doesn’t need to see the rankings to know the postseason is on the line this week at Walden Grove. After losing their first three games, the Dorados (3-3) had little margin for error. But with an inexperienced group, there’s been progress.

“We’re playing with two or three seniors on the field, and all the rest of the kids have never played a varsity game,” Peace said. “Experience on the field is making the difference for us, without a doubt.”

The young guys, including junior quarterback Caden Dawes, have started to thrive. Dawes completed 12 of 18 passes for 228 yards in a 26-22 victory over Ironwood Ridge on Oct. 1, and he kept it going with two touchdown passes in Friday’s 35-21 win over Peoria.

And perhaps most importantly, he didn’t commit a turnover in either game.

“He’s done a heck of a job understanding the offense and executing,” Peace said.