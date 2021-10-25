High school football notebook: Desert View defense bounces back, CDO-Casa Grande showdown looms

Foothills running back Yasuo Bean topped the 100-yard mark for the fifth time this season, but against Amphi (4-2), the Falcons (3-4) were much more balanced. Quarterback Connor Smith completed 12 of 16 passes for 208 yards with three touchdowns to one interception.

His favorite target was 6-5 junior wide receiver Cole Revis, who had a season-high 109 receiving yards and has topped 80 yards in each of the past three games.

“Every week he’s gotten better,” Catalina Foothills coach Daniel Sainz said. “He’s worked really hard on, of all things, blocking. That’s changed his mentality that he knows he’s got to block first and once he’s earned that, to get the ball. He’s making the most of the opportunities when he gets the ball now.”

Back in action

Tanque Verde coach Jay Dobyns had to make a tough call not to play Sabino on Oct. 15.

Dobyns posted on Twitter about the decision.

“I own the decision,” the post read. “No one else to blame or be mad at. We have some kids sick. We wish Sabino the best for the rest of their season and I apologize for not being able to compete.”