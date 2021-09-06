High school football notebook: Desert View, Marana clear rivalry hurdles

“They didn’t think they were out of the game,” Bonillas said. “They just kept going, and eventually, in the end, we made a play and won the game. It showed the character of our kids and how they kept fighting.”

Neither team gets much time to celebrate, as both are back in action this week. Marana makes a trek to play Tempe High, which has yet to play this season, and Desert View hosts Buckeye Verrado (1-0), fresh off its victory over Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep.

One down, one to go

Ironwood Ridge rolled past Glendale Ironwood last week, bringing some bragging rights to the Old Pueblo.

However, the Nighthawks (1-0) face another team from up north this week, Mesa Desert Ridge. Although the Jaguars (0-1) went 1-5 last season and just got crushed 56-7 by Class 6A powerhouse Chandler Hamilton, Ironwood Ridge coach James Hardy believe this will be a challenging test.

“When you get a chance to play a 6A team on the road in the Phoenix area, it’s just very important,” Hardy said. “A lot of people hold those type of teams to a different standard, compared to here. We have to show them, prove to them, that we belong.”