High school football notebook: Lancers ‘have risen up to the challenge’ in ’20, Amphi ran wild

Despite losing top running back Bijan Robinson to graduation and coach in Dennis Bene to retirement, Salpointe Catholic is back in the AIA’s Open Division playoffs this fall.
The Lancers kick off their playoff run against longtime nemesis Scottsdale Saguaro on Friday. Salpointe last faced the Sabercats in 2018 Class 4A state championship game, which ended in a 41-16 Saguaro victory. The two teams’ dominance of 4A is one of main reasons for the Open Division’s invention. The bracket combines the best teams from all classes to compete for one title. In the inaugural edition last fall, both Salpointe and Saguaro fell victim to eventual state champion Chandler.
The Lancers (6-0) shook off some early-season rust to return to dominance just in time for the playoffs. They won their final three games by a combined score of 104-30.
“I couldn’t be more pleased with the young men that are out here,” first-year coach Eric Rogers said.
“They’ve dealt with being quarantined, learning how to be on campus, and all the different struggles. They just keep showing up every day, keep loving each other, being great teammates and supporting one another. They have just risen up to the challenge.”
Tigers break through
After coming up short against Maricopa and Walden Grove, Marana snatched its first win 34-27 over Tucson High Friday. It turned out to be its last: Marana’s district, along with others in Tucson, have followed Pima County’s recommendations and ended its football seasons early. Private schools like Salpointe and Pusch Ridge will continue to play.
Coming into this season, coach Louie Ramirez knew it would take some time for his young team, led by sophomore quarterback tandem Elijah Joplin and Josh Roman Jr, to make some noise.
“We knew going into it there would be some learning curves,” Ramirez said. “Then, going into week two, same thing, overall close game, just didn’t finish.”
Senior receiver Isaiah Roebuck helped provide the difference in Week 3, returning two punts for touchdowns and adding seven catches for 92 yards.
“All it takes is having the ball in his hands,” Ramirez said. “Both times, it was like there were six Tucson guys right in front of him. He is a game-changer for us. We really rely on his determination and athletic ability to make plays for us.”
Playing for something
Tanque Verde’s victory over Sahuarita was preceded by an even more important moment.
In the leadup to the game, TV senior Cameron McCracken was severely injured in a car accident.
Before Friday’s game at Sahuarita, Tanque Verde players and their families drove past the McCracken household, honking their horns in support for their teammate who was unable to make the trip.
“Winning football games and changing the culture is important, but we got a big dose of perspective last week,” coach Jay Dobyns said.
“When it comes down to it, there are a lot of things in life that are more important than playing a football game. That shows me we’re succeeding, not just in winning football games but in building these kids up and instilling values in them.”
A leader from the sidelines
Mountain View quarterback Giovanni Ciaccio didn’t plan on spending his senior season with a sling around his throwing arm.
However, immediately after suffering the shoulder injury in Friday’s win over Sahuaro, the 6-foot-1-inch scrambler was back to doing what he does best — making the most out of something that does not go according to plan.
“That’s why we play football. That’s why we play this sport,” Mountain View coach Matt Johnson said.
“It’s to teach that kind of selflessness, and when you have a selfless leader like that, it just spreads. He’s a special kid.”
Amphi’s incredible run
During its four-game season, Amphitheater’s run game looked unstoppable.
Led by three-year starters center Daniel Dominguez and right tackle Jose Gonzalez, the offensive line has bulldozed through opponents, creating significant room for tailbacks Isaiah Hill and Kiko Trejo to work their magic. Through just four games Hill and Trejo combined for 1,400 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.
“We have them on the field at the same time,” coach Jorge Mendivil said.
“It’s great to have both of them, because it gives us some versatility. We can do a lot of stuff with them.”
The Panthers were scheduled to play old rival Sunnyside on Wednesday night before the county recommended all schools stop playing football.
More on football’s cancellation / Page A1
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!