High school football notebook: Marana-Ironwood Ridge showdown looms large for Class 5A playoff picture

While the Class 5A state tournament start next week, expect this Friday’s contest at Marana High School to feel pretty close to postseason football.
The Tigers (7-2), ranked No. 11 in 5A but sure to drop after losing 42-14 to No. 10 Cienega last week, host No. 18 Ironwood Ridge. They may still make the playoffs even with a loss, but it would be a tough first-round road trip.
The long playoff streak for the Nighthawks (5-4), dating back almost two decades without counting last year’s shortened season, is clearly in jeopardy.
Ultimately, the game may come down to quarterback play.
Marana’s Elijah Joplin has been one of the premier passers in the state, racking up 2,410 yards with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions. His favorite target has been Samuel Brown, who has 49 catches for 856 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.
“If it’s a bad situation, find Sam Brown and he’ll get us out of it,” Marana coach Phillip Steward said. “He’s been playing well for us on both sides of the ball, offense and defense. And if we can get him going early, it’s kind of hard to stop him.”
Meanwhile, the Nighthawks’ passing attack has improved greatly throughout the year.
Tyler Haynie, who had just 10 varsity pass attempts coming into this season, threw for five touchdowns in a blowout win over Nogales last week. It was also his sixth game with 140 or more passing yards.
“You definitely see his improvement and development in our system, and he still has room to get better,” coach James Hardy said.
Still alive
Sabino pitched a second-half shutout to secure a 29-20 comeback victory at Show Low in the first round of the 3A state tournament last week.
Sophomore defensive end Mason Cade, once again, played a big role. He finished with five tackles and two sacks, bringing his season total to 10.5.
“He made the switch after the Thatcher (loss) down to defensive end and he’s been nothing but a terror to opposing offenses,” coach Ryan McBrayer said.
The No. 9-seeded Sabercats (8-2) now travel to top-seeded American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North, fresh off its 57-0 victory over Phoenix Christian.
Unexpected playoff push
When Mica Mountain coach Pat Nugent set out on the school’s inaugural campaign, the word “playoffs” didn’t even cross his mind.
The Thunderbolts (3-2), comprised of mostly underclassmen, only scheduled two varsity games. Fast forward to last Friday, when Nugent’s upstart group routed Amphitheater 45-13 in its fifth game. Ranked No. 19 before that win, Mica Mountain now faces a possibility of making the 4A state tournament with a win at Bradshaw Mountain in Prescott Valley.
“We never even talked about it, never even thought it was a reality,” Nugent said. “I don’t quite understand how it all works. I’m not quite sure we deserve to go, but for our kids right now, it’s about playing football games. The experience right now to go to a playoff game would be tremendous for our young kids.”
Bean steps up for Falcons
When Daniel Sainz took over at Catalina Foothills, senior Yasuo Bean told the coach he would, “do whatever he could to help the team win.”
The 5-foot-6 running back has done just that, racking up a whopping 1,125 yards on 169 carries to guide the Falcons (5-4) on their four-game win streak. And while a final win this week against Douglas might not be enough to get into the 4A state tournament, Sainz finds it remarkable how the team has progressed in his first season.
“Learning how to win is literally learning how to get one yard in those two-point conversions against Walden Grove and (Canyon del Oro),” said Sainz, whose team was ranked No. 27 last week.
“This is really awesome that the kids stayed the course and understood we were going to go through some growing pains. Them sticking around and having confidence that what we’re building is much more than what’s on the win and loss columns.”
Luke-ing ahead
CDO has had a week off to reflect on just how far it has come.
The Dorados (5-4) were largely written off after three straight losses to start the year, but an emergence of underclassmen helped spark a five-game win streak to keep their playoff hopes alive.
One of those key players is running back Kayden Luke, who rushed for a combined 278 yards and seven touchdowns in wins over Peoria and Walden Grove. The 5-11, 200-pound sophomore bruised his way to 51 rushing yards on eight carries in the second half of the 28-6 loss to Casa Grande on Oct. 29.
“Even when your backs are against the wall and things are tough, you can give it to a guy like that,” coach Dustin Peace said. “You could see him running hard and tough until the end, no matter what the score was. That’s who he is and we’re going to build off that for a long time.”