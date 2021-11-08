High school football notebook: Marana-Ironwood Ridge showdown looms large for Class 5A playoff picture

“We never even talked about it, never even thought it was a reality,” Nugent said. “I don’t quite understand how it all works. I’m not quite sure we deserve to go, but for our kids right now, it’s about playing football games. The experience right now to go to a playoff game would be tremendous for our young kids.”

Bean steps up for Falcons

When Daniel Sainz took over at Catalina Foothills, senior Yasuo Bean told the coach he would, “do whatever he could to help the team win.”

The 5-foot-6 running back has done just that, racking up a whopping 1,125 yards on 169 carries to guide the Falcons (5-4) on their four-game win streak. And while a final win this week against Douglas might not be enough to get into the 4A state tournament, Sainz finds it remarkable how the team has progressed in his first season.

“Learning how to win is literally learning how to get one yard in those two-point conversions against Walden Grove and (Canyon del Oro),” said Sainz, whose team was ranked No. 27 last week.

“This is really awesome that the kids stayed the course and understood we were going to go through some growing pains. Them sticking around and having confidence that what we’re building is much more than what’s on the win and loss columns.”