High school football notebook: Mica Mountain riding high; Amphi in a 'good place'

After a 13-7 victory in the first game in school history, many wondered what was next for Mica Mountain.

Coach Pat Nugent gave his young team, which includes just two seniors, a well-deserved week off. The Thunderbolts had accomplished so much so quickly. Most of the teams in Tucson are inexperienced due to last year’s truncated season. But this was especially true for a brand new school and a program that are both still finding their identity.

This week, the “varsity” squad returns to action, traveling to play Douglas (1-2). It’s hard to distinguish between the varsity team and Mica Mountain’s other groups because so many players play on multiple ones. So Nugent just likes to talk about his players and the remarkable growth they’ve made this season.

“We had fall break and we just left it open for our young kids,” Nugent said. “It’s a process. That’s what we tell the kids. Our kids are hungry right now, and we know we have a lot of work to do. But I think our kids are excited about where we can go from here.”

Of course, a few players have developed into de facto leaders, including the Colbert brothers, Kaspen and Kason.