High school football notebook: Mica Mountain riding high; Amphi in a 'good place'

After a 13-7 victory in the first game in school history, many wondered what was next for Mica Mountain.
Coach Pat Nugent gave his young team, which includes just two seniors, a well-deserved week off. The Thunderbolts had accomplished so much so quickly. Most of the teams in Tucson are inexperienced due to last year’s truncated season. But this was especially true for a brand new school and a program that are both still finding their identity.
This week, the “varsity” squad returns to action, traveling to play Douglas (1-2). It’s hard to distinguish between the varsity team and Mica Mountain’s other groups because so many players play on multiple ones. So Nugent just likes to talk about his players and the remarkable growth they’ve made this season.
“We had fall break and we just left it open for our young kids,” Nugent said. “It’s a process. That’s what we tell the kids. Our kids are hungry right now, and we know we have a lot of work to do. But I think our kids are excited about where we can go from here.”
Of course, a few players have developed into de facto leaders, including the Colbert brothers, Kaspen and Kason.
Kaspen has been one of the Thunderbolts’ best offensive weapons, running for 158 yards on 15 carries in the varsity game and playing a prominent role in the junior varsity games as well. Kason helps anchor the offensive line and also plays linebacker.
“They’ve just dominated the game for us,” Nugent said.
The Mica Mountain JV team is 3-0 and has outscored its opponents 134-14.
Amphi continues fast start
Coach Jorge Mendivil’s Panthers continue to shine in crucial moments.
Last Friday, it was junior safety Paulino Sanchez coming up with the big play. As Tempe Marcos de Niza went for a 2-point conversion to take a lead late in the fourth quarter, Sanchez came up with the stop to seal Amphi's 21-20 victory.
“The quarterback threw a great pass but Paulino just made a better play on it,” Mendivil said. “He started all four games for us last season, and then during the offseason, in 7-on-7s, he was there and just continuously got better. So we’re really excited about him moving forward.”
Those kind of plays have Amphi (3-1) thinking about a potential playoff berth if it can keep things going in the right direction. This week it travels to Vista Grande, which is 2-2 following a 55-18 loss to San Tan Foothills. That was San Tan Foothills’ first victory of the season.
After that trip, Amphi hosts Douglas and travels to Catalina Foothills. Both opponents have just one win this season.
That gives even more weight to Amphi’s high hopes after a 3-7 finish two years ago.
“We’re in a really good spot right now,” Mendivil said. “Before the season, we set our goals, to finish with a winning record, make the playoffs and win our region, and honestly, I think we’re in a good place to do all three.”
A return home
Catalina Foothills coach Daniel Sainz doesn’t want to put too much stock into his team’s 1-4 start.
The Falcons have losses to Sabino, Walden Grove, Canyon del Oro, and Pusch Ridge Christian Academy, all teams with annual postseason expectations. As they return home to face Sahuaro and Amphitheater, coach Sainz feels confident in the progress the program has made in his first season, and believes in this team’s potential to put together some strong performances.
“We’re learning,” Sainz said. “It’s a really young team and it’s trying to instill in them that these teams are all established, and those coaches have been there multiple years. So they’re seeing what it’s like when you can build that camaraderie that other teams have.”
Fontaine feeling it
Pusch Ridge likes to switch between its senior quarterbacks Ryan Fontaine and Hayden Hallett, but sometimes, one of them just begins to develop a rhythm.
Fontaine got in that groove in Friday night’s 35-14 win over Foothills. He completed 9 of 16 passes for 160 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for 88 yards on 10 carries with three scores as the Lions improved to 5-1.
“That kid is the real deal,” Foothills' Sainz said. “He keeps everything alive and he’s so gifted athletically that if you take your eyes off him a second, he’s making a play.”
PRCA looks to keep its momentum going this week at Sabino. The Sabercats (4-2) have bounced back from two straight losses with back-to-back wins over Phoenix Bourgade Catholic and Sahuaro.