High school football notebook: Mountain View looking for consistency

In a normal year, the Mountain View and Sahuaro football coaches would be telling their players about the importance of winning this week’s high school game.

Both teams made the playoffs in 2019, and both could be back in the postseason again this fall. A win against the other would go a long way toward accomplishing that goal.

However, after a shortened season last year — Sahuaro played three games and Mountain View played just two — that kind of talk is a little premature. Instead, it’s just covering the basics.

“’For Mondays, we run this drill,’” coach Matt Johnson said. “Like this is what we do every single Monday at varsity football practice, these are the drills we run. Just creating that normalcy and consistency.”

Johnson contends it’s difficult for any program to have much experience, outside the few that had a somewhat normal season last fall. Even if a player excelled as a sophomore in 2019, they still got only a few games in as a junior before they are being expected to shoulder the leadership responsibilities this fall. And that’s a rarity in itself.