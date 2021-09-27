High school football notebook: Rivalry games take center stage

Traditional East-side powers Sabino and Sahuaro meet at Sahuaro on Friday, or at least that’s the plan. Sahuaro had to cancel its last game due to COVID concerns and coach Scott McKee said a large number of players are in jeopardy this week.

McKee isn’t sure who will be available or even if the game will happen, but he knows his players are itching to play.

“If we don’t have enough, we may move the game to Saturday or even Monday,” McKee said. “It’s about the kids and giving them an opportunity. If we have to put freshmen out there, we’ll do it. We just feel bad for the kids because they can never get a rhythm.”

The Cougars (0-2) will face a tough test. Sabino’s defense is in a much better place than it was a few weeks ago, having pitched a shutout in a win over Phoenix Bourgade Catholic last week.

Making the most of it

Desert View was Sahuaro’s opponent last week and had to scramble when the decision came down that Sahuaro wasn’t going to be able to play.

Coach Robert Bonillas made some calls and the first name he heard was Thatcher. That meant a two-hour road trip against an unknown foe instead of their planned homecoming activities. He left it up to the players.