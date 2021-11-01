High school football notebook: Sabino, Pusch Ridge playoff bound; Sahuaro gets first win

Even in a wild and crazy year for Arizona high school football, there are some things you can count on.

For the 19th straight time, discounting the shortened 2020 season, Sabino is in the playoffs. As the No. 9 seed in the the Class 3A state tournament, it will travel to No. 8 Show Low for a first-round game Friday.

It’s a little bit of a tough break for the Sabercats (7-2), which have won their last five games, including a 27-16 victory over No. 7 Pusch Ridge Christian Academy. But Sabino coach Ryan McBrayer isn’t taking the chance for granted, seeing how COVID-19 ended last season at 2-0.

“You go from having a very hard stop to last year, and we thought we had a very good team last year that was capable of competing for a state championship,” McBrayer said. “But we’re happy to have the opportunity to represent Southern Arizona in the playoffs.”

Of course, the first-round game at Show Low comes with more challenges than just facing the Cougars (8-2). It’s going to be a roughly four-hour bus ride to get there with the expected temperature at kickoff around 50 degrees. That’s not the usual road trip for the Sabercats, but their offense has been clicking lately, led by sophomore quarterback Cameron Hackworth, who McBrayer calls “one of the best athletes in the city.”